Vijay Sales offers discounts on Apple iPhone 13, MacBooks, and more

Apple is offering a number of discounts on its range of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more. The Apple offers include deals on the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPad Gen 4, Apple Watch Series 7 and more. These deals will be available at Vijay Sales outlets and the Vijay Sales website from February 8 to February 22, 2022.

Here are all the offers on various Apple products, along with the applicable bank discounts you can grab on each of them.

iPhone:

Apple is offering the iPhone 13 at Rs 71,561. The company is also offering additional cashback of Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro starts from Rs 1,14,852 and users can get an additional cashback of Rs 5,000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.

Apple is also offering the iPhone 11 starting at Rs 48,152 along with additional cashback offers of Rs 4,000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards. The iPhone 12 is also now available at Rs 61,287 along with additional cashback of Rs 5,000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.

MacBook:

The MacBook Air M1 now starts at Rs 83,861 along with additional cashback Flat 6000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards. The MacBook Pro M1 starts at Rs 1,10,942 with additional cashback of Rs 7,000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.

Also, the MacBook Pro M1 Pro is now available at Rs 1,87,104 along with an additional cashback of Rs 10,000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.

iPad, Apple Watch and more:

The iPad Air Gen 4 now starts at Rs 54,900. There is also an additional cashback of Rs 4,000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available from Rs 40,290. along with an additional cashback of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.

The Apple Watch SE now starts at Rs 29,900 with an additional cashback of Rs 2,000 On ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.

Apple is also offering the AirPods 2nd Gen at Rs 12,490 and Airpods 3rd Gen at Rs 18,500. The AirPods Pro now starts at Rs 21,490 while the AirPods Pro with a Magsafe charging case can be purchased for Rs 23,500 along with an additional cashback of up to Rs 2,500 on ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards.

Apple is selling the HomePod Mini speaker at Rs 9,490 along with a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 On ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Debit Cards on Homepods Mini.