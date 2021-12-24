Vijay Sales’ Apple Days offers: iPhone 13 at Rs 61,900; AirPods Pro at Rs 17,990 and more

Vijay Sales is hosting an Apple Days sale which will start today. The sales offers will be valid in its retail stores and on the Vijay Sales website. Apple’s iPhone 13, MacBook Air with M1 chipset, iPad 9th gen will all be available with cashback and at discounted prices. Here’s a look at all the offers.

Vijay Sales’ Apple Days: iPhone 13 offers

The iPhone 13 will start at Rs 75,9000 instead of the MRP of Rs 79,900. Those with an HDFC Bank card will also be eligible for a cashback of Rs 6000, which will bring down the price to Rs 69,900. However, keep in mind that the cashback is usually credited after 90 days. All cashback offers are only for HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Read our review of iPhone 13 here.

Vijay Sales is also offering further discounts for users who exchange an older smartphone and if the device carries a minimum exchange value of Rs 5000, then the user will get another Rs 3000 as an exchange bonus. This could bring the price down to Rs 61,900, assuming one is clubbing the HDFC Bank and exchange bonus offer. Keep in mind that a phone with a higher exchange value will fetch a better discount bonus.

The iPhone 13 mini will start at Rs 66,400 along with a cashback of Rs 6000 for HDFC Bank cards, while the iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,13,900 and this gets Rs 5000 cashback for HDFC Bank cards. The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,23,400 with the same cashback offer as the Pro. Read our review of iPhone 13 Pro Max here and iPhone 13 Pro here.

Product Offer Price Cashback (Hdfc CC/DC) Effective Offer Price iPhone 13 75,900 6,000 69,900 iPhone 13 mini 66,400 6,000 60,400 iPhone 13Pro 1,13,900 5,000 1,08,900 iPhone 13Pro Max 1,23,400 5,000 1,18,400 iPhone 11 47,400 4,000 43,400 iPhone 12 61,299 5,000 56,299 IPad 9 th Gen 29,600 3,000 26,600 IPad Air 4 th Gen 50,900 4,000 46,900 IPad Pro 67,500 4,000 63,500 Macbook Air with M1 Chip 83,610 6,000 77,610 Macbook Pro with M1 Chip 1,10,610 7,000 1,03,610 Macbook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip 1,81,200 10,000 1,71,200 Apple Watch Series 7 39,100 3,000 36,100 Apple Watch Series SE 27,900 2,000 25,900 AirPods 2 nd Gen 12,400 1,500 10,900 AirPods 3 rd Gen 17,300 2,000 15,300 AirPodsPro 20,490 2,500 17,990 AirPodsPro with Magsafe 22,900 2,500 20,400 Airpods Max 50,900 – 50,900 Home Pod Mini 9,490 1,000 8,490

The older iPhone 11 starts at Rs 47,400 with Rs 4000 cashback, while the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 61,299 and a cashback of Rs 5000. Vijay Sales will also offer 10 per cent off in stores on purchase of any Applecare+ with any iPhone.

Vijay Sales’ Apple Days: Offers on iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods

The iPad 9th gen starts at Rs 29,600 with a cashback of Rs 3000 on HDFC Bank cards. The 4th gen iPad Air starts at Rs 50,900 with a cashback of Rs 4000. The iPad Pro starts at Rs 67,500 with a cashback of Rs 4000. There’s a 10 per cent discount for those buying AppleCare+ with an iPad.

The MacBook Air with an M1 chip is starting at Rs 83,610 with Rs 6000 cashback for HDFC Bank cards. With the cashback, the price comes down to Rs 77,610.

The Macbook Pro with M1 chip starts at Rs 1,10, 610 with Rs 7000 cashback, thus bringing the price down to Rs 1,03,610. And the new Macbook Pro with the latest M1 Pro chip starts at Rs 1,81,200 with Rs 10,000 cashback. This can effectively bring the price down to Rs 1,71,200 for the base variant of the new MacBook Pro. However, more RAM and storage and the M1 Pro Max chipset versions have a higher starting price. It is not clear if they are also eligible for the cashback.

Those who purchase AppleCare+ with any MacBook will get up to 15 per cent off for the same.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is starting at Rs 39,100 with a cashback of Rs 3000, while the Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 27,900 and a cashback of Rs 3000 as well. There’s 10 per cent discount for those who buy AppleCare+ with the watch.

Apple’s AirPods 2ng start at Rs 12,400, while the latest 3rd gen AirPods will start at Rs 17,300. Both get cashback of up to Rs 2000. The AirPods Pro start at Rs 20, 490, while the AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging start at Rs 22,900. Cashback on these is Rs 2500. The AirPods Max start at Rs 50,900 instead of the MRP of Rs 59,900. There is no cashback on these.

Finally, the HomePod mini starts at Rs 9,490, compared to the MRP of Rs 9900. It gets Rs 1000 cashback for HDFC Bank cardholders.