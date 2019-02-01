Videocon D2H Channel Selection: Here’s how to select your 100 channels under TRAI’s new rules

Videocon D2H Channel Selection Process: A new framework for Indian DTH cable television providers has been introduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). According to the new framework DTH cable television providers like Tata Sky, Dish TV, Videocon D2H and others have to offer their customers completely transparent choices to select which all channels they want.

Users had a deadline to select their channels before the rules came into effect from today, that is February 1. The subscribers who didn’t select their channels have had their channels pre-selected by the respective DTH providers. These include channels that are the closest to the user’s earlier plan.

Videocon D2H has listed all the channels along with suggested plans and broadcast bundles on their official website. It also consists of the list prices of all the channels and the bundles. Users can still change the channels that are currently airing on their TV by changing their suggested plan by the DTH service provider to a much more custom plan.

Consumers have to get a minimum of 100 channels according to the new rule by TRAI. The network capacity fee (NCF) set by TRAI for all operators is Rs 130 along with 18 per cent GST for 100 channels. NCF per 25 extra channels over 100 basic channels, will cost Rs 25 extra.

Users can fill their plan with either free channels or paid ones according to their preferences. All DD channels are mandatory and can’t be removed.

How to choose channels on Videocon D2H

Videocon D2H subscribers can head to the company’s official website or download its app from the Play Store or App Store to select the channels they want to watch.

The subscribers then need to login to their DTH account by entering their registered telephone number or email address and inputting their password or an OTP.

Once logged in, Videocon D2H subscribers can check out their details and the currently active plan they have on the network. On the page, users will be able to see an option to select the channels they want active on their television.

When pressed they will be presented with three options Videocon D2H bundled combos, channels and bouquets.

Videocon D2H bundled combos are channels bundled together by the company itself to offer users an easy selection process. Under the channels option, users will have to select all their channels manually. Lastly, under the bouquets section, users will see a bouquet of channels bundled by networks like Sony and Star.

Users are required to select a minimum of 100 SD channels to keep their DTH connection active. HD channels are counted as two channels, which means users can select 50 HD channels to keep their connection live.