Here are the video calling apps with zero meeting limit for Christmas and New Year greetings

Christmas is here and with New Year’s Eve just around the corner, people are filled with hope. While a lot of people are still staying indoors keeping in mind the global health crisis, they might want to meet and greet friends online to send their best wishes. If you want to chat or catch up with your loved ones this festive season, there are a number of video calling apps for that. We have compiled a list of five video calling apps that you can use for free during Christmas and New Year’s Eve. All the below-mentioned video call apps are end-to-end encrypted, and currently have zero meeting limit.

WhatsApp

The first video call app in the list is none other than WhatsApp. You might have already guessed WhatsApp as it is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world and people use this app not only for messaging but also for casual video/ voice calls. The platform supports up to eight participants for group video calls. This is one of the best apps for video calling and one can make a call in seconds. Users just need to open the chat window of a group or individual and then tap on the call button, which is located on the top right bar.

Messenger Rooms

If you feel that WhatsApp only offers support for eight participants, then you can try Facebook’s Messenger Rooms. The service allows you to add up to 50 participants and the social media giant won’t even charge you a penny. The ability to add up to 50 members is more than enough and people can video call for hours during Christmas and 2021 New Year’s Eve. There is no limit on voice or video calls. As for the features, the video call app lets the host lock or end room, and remove participants. Users even get the option to enable ‘share screen’ option for everyone. The participants don’t even need to have a Facebook account to enter any Messenger Room meeting, and only the host needs to log in.

Google Duo

While Google Meet has a 60-minute meeting limit on each video call, users can use Google Duo app if they don’t want any interruptions. Google Duo is free and there is no limit on video or voice calls. The company says that users can spend as much time as they want, provided they have enough data or access to a working Wi-Fi connection. The video call app supports up to 12 participants on both iOS and Android. The service even allows you to send personalized video and voice messages when you can’t call.

Zoom

Using this video calling app, one can host up to 100 participants. Zoom offers free service to users, but there is a 40-minute meeting limit on every group call. But, as the festive and holiday season is upon us, the company has globally lifted this limit for free accounts. This offer is already live for Christmas and will continue until December 26 at 4:30 PM. For 2021 New Year’s Eve, Zoom will again lift the limit on December 30 at 8:30 PM. The offer will end on January 2, 2021, at 4:30 PM. Do note that there is no limit on one-on-one meetings. If you have a Zoom subscription, then you don’t need to worry about meeting limit as you get to make unlimited calls.

Skype Meet Now

Skype is one of the oldest video calling apps. In the past, the service has helped a lot of people connect to those who are living very far. The service offers support for up to 50 participants and you don’t need to pay for it. As is the case with all the other video call apps, this one too doesn’t have any meeting limit. You also get features like the ability to record calls, blur background before entering the call, and a screen sharing option. The app is available for iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows.