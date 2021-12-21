Vi will now offer ‘premium’ mobile phone numbers via home delivery: Here’s how

Vodafone Idea Limited or ‘Vi’ has recently launched a new service where users can avail customised or premium mobile numbers in select cities. A custom mobile number can be based on the user’s preference and could be one which has their birthday or anniversary date in it. These new premium mobile numbers will be delivered to a user’s doorstep without any extra charges, the company said in a statement.

The service is available in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

How to get a custom Vi mobile number

All users have to do is go to the VI website and follow the link to ‘choosing your fancy mobile numbers online’ (https://www.myvi.in/new-connection/choose-your-fancy-mobile-numbers-online)

Then fill in some basic details like your Pin Code and existing mobile number.

Below this you will see an option to select a personalised number. You could choose a number from the suggestions on the website or enter your own which could include a birthday, anniversary, or any other number of your choice.

Remember, the number you enter might not be available at all times. In some cases, the premium numbers are free, while some premium numbers cost Rs 500 to Rs 2000 depending on the number.

Once you have decided the premium number you want, you can simply enter your name and address to place the order, complete the payment for a new mobile connection.