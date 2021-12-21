scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

Vi will now offer ‘premium’ mobile phone numbers via home delivery: Here’s how

Vodafone Idea has launched a new premium mobile number service in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
December 21, 2021 3:34:17 pm
Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea premium number,Here's how you can get a Vodafone Idea premium mobile number for yourself. (File)

Vodafone Idea Limited or ‘Vi’ has recently launched a new service where users can avail customised or premium mobile numbers in select cities. A custom mobile number can be based on the user’s preference and could be one which has their birthday or anniversary date in it. These new premium mobile numbers will be delivered to a user’s doorstep without any extra charges, the company said in a statement.

The service is available in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

How to get a custom Vi mobile number

All users have to do is go to the VI website and follow the link to ‘choosing your fancy mobile numbers online’ (https://www.myvi.in/new-connection/choose-your-fancy-mobile-numbers-online)

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Vi prepaid plan prices hiked: Check out full list of all the new recharge plans

Then fill in some basic details like your Pin Code and existing mobile number.

Below this you will see an option to select a personalised number. You could choose a number from the suggestions on the website or enter your own which could include a birthday, anniversary, or any other number of your choice.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Remember, the number you enter might not be available at all times. In some cases, the premium numbers are free, while some premium numbers cost Rs 500 to Rs 2000 depending on the number.

Once you have decided the premium number you want, you can simply enter your name and address to place the order, complete the payment for a new mobile connection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement