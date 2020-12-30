Vi (Vodafone) offering 50GB extra data with Rs 1,499 annual prepaid plan

Vi (Vodafone) is said to be offering 50GB extra data with the Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge plan. However, the additional data offer is not visible to everyone and the telecom giant is giving this offer to select customers. For some users, the 50GB extra data offer is visible on the official site or on the Vodafone app. The company is also informing Vodafone users about this offer via an SMS message. So, Vi users can check for the offer in these places.

Vodafone Rs 1,499 annual prepaid plan detailed

The Rs 1,499 Vi prepaid recharge plan only ships with 24GB high-speed data. With the 50GB data offer, you will be getting a total of 74GB data, as per a report by OnlyTech. The plan even includes unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS messages. On the purchase of this pack, customers also get access to the Vi Movies and TV app that gives a collection of original Web series, TV shows, movies, and live TV channels. Needless to say, the plan will remain valid for 365 days.

Jio, Airtel annual prepaid plans compared

Currently, Reliance Jio isn’t offering any annual prepaid plan for less than Rs 2,000. The base long-term prepaid Jio plan starts from Rs 2,121. Those buying this plan will get 1.5GB daily data, meaning users get a total of 504GB data. This is a much better deal than the one offered by Airtel or Vodafone.

By just paying Rs 500 more, you are getting a lot of data and other benefits, compared to the competition. The annual recharge plan also includes unlimited calling benefits to Jio to Jio network and 12,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. Jio is also offering 100 SMS benefit per day and complimentary access to all the Jio apps.

Airtel, on the other hand, has a Rs 1,498 annual prepaid plan, which will give only 24GB data, similar to Vi annual plan. The pack even consists of unlimited calls and a total of 3,600 SMS. You also get access to Airtel XStream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and online classes. Airtel customers can also avail Rs 100 cashback on FASTag with this plan.