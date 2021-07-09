Vi users can now book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Vi app: Here’s how

Vi (previously known as Vodafone Idea) now allows its subscribers to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot via the official app. The telecom operator says this has been made possible with the integration of the CoWIN app with its platform. Customers will be able to search for vaccine slots via the Vi app, but the final process will be completed on the government’s CoWin platform.

The Vi app also includes a few filters, so that users can search by age group, vaccine names, and more. Both prepaid and postpaid customers of Vi will be able to book a vaccine slot using the Vi App, which is available for both Android and iOS users. Here’s how you can book a vaccine slot from the Vi app.

How to book a vaccine slot on Vi app

Step 1: Open the Vi app on your smartphone and find the “Get Yourself Vaccinated Today” poster. You will find this poster at the bottom part of the screen. You need to swipe right to find that poster.

Step 2: Once you find the poster, click on it. You will get a page that will ask you to enter your State and District. Alternatively, you can also enter Pincode to search for vaccine slots in your area.

Step 3: The app will then show all the vaccine slots that are available. You can use filters such as – age 18-44/ age 45+, dose 1/ dose 2, Covishield/ Covaxin/ Sputnik V, and paid/ free. This will make your search much easier and you won’t have to hunt for the right place.

Step 4: Once you select the filters, you can then browse through the dates to find an available slot for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Step 5: Once you choose anyone options, just tap on the “Book on CoWin” button. After this, you will be redirected to the CoWIN portal for final confirmation.