Vi revises prepaid plans: Check out full list of all the new recharge plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched new tariff plans for prepaid recharge users in India. The company has increased the prices of its plans and it has stated that the latest development will help them “address the financial stress faced by the industry.”

The prices of the prepaid plans now start from Rs 99 and go up to Rs 2,399. Users will get unlimited benefits with Rs 219 and above prepaid Vi plans. The telecom operator has also introduced some of the data top-up plans. It should be noted that the new plans will be available starting November 25. So if you are planning to recharge your phone number, you should do that before November 25 if you don’t want to pay extra. Here’s a look at the full list of all the new prepaid recharge plans from Vodafone Idea.

Developing….