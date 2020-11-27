Vi reveals multiple offers for customers from 1mg, cure.fit, UpGrad and more

If you want to avail any of the benefits listed above, you simply need to head over to the Vi app and unlock them. (Image: Vi)

Vi (Vodafone Idea) in an effort to gain more subscribers has announced a collaboration with multiple brands including upGrad, Udemy, Pedagogy, cure.fit, 1mg and more to offer subscribers with additional benefits. These partnerships span across learning, health, wellness, business help and more. The company states that with these partnerships it will be able to “address the changing requirements of today’s digital society enabling individuals and enterprises to get a range of benefits and value-adds.”

Under its learning and up-skilling partnerships, all Vi customers will get a 10 percent fee waiver for all online programs on UpGrad, 60 free courses from Udemy and access to all preparation material for JEE and NEET on Pedagogy for 30 days.

For health and wellness, the company has partnered with 1mg, MFine and cure.fit. Vi customers purchasing medicines via 1mg will get up to 17 percent discount and a 5 percent cashback on delivery. Apart from this, they will get a complementary MFine membership for a month, using which they can consult specialist doctors online. Lastly, they will also get 28 days of free access to cure.fit membership, for helping them train and stay fit.

Vi will also help its customers who own a business by providing them with a gold tier membership for Eunimart to globally sell and purchase goods and services for three months. Apart from this, it will also provide customers access to Hubbler, which will help business owners digitize their business and automate the workflow at discounted prices. Customers will also get discounted rates for Fiskl, that can help them switch to digital invoicing.

Apart from all of this, Vi has announced that its customers should look forward to “more such possibilities in the next few weeks.”

If you want to avail any of the benefits listed above, you simply need to head over to the Vi app and unlock them. All of these offers are available to all Vi customers and do not require any specific plan or recharge to be activated.

“One of the key pillars of VIL’s business strategy is to drive partnerships and digital revenue streams, across segments. This will help us drive more value for our customers and offer growth opportunities for the business,” said Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea.

