Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Vi offering free voice and data benefits to low-income users

The telecom operator is offering 50 minutes of Vi to Vi calling service, along with 50MB of data to low-income group customers. Read on to know more about it.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: June 22, 2021 3:22:35 pm
Vi offering free voice and data benefits to low-income users

Vi is giving free voice calling and data to low-income group customers by crediting Rs 75 recharge plan benefits. The company is rolling out 50 minutes of Vi to Vi calling service, along with 50MB of data.

But this complimentary benefit comes with a validity of 15 days, post which customers will be required to recharge with their preferred value recharge packs. The telecom operator says the new offer will help the low-income group users reconnect as they are now resuming their work-life following the lockdown.

“With the commencement of gradual state-wise unlocking efforts, India’s migrant working populations have started returning from their home towns to their work locations. During the lockdown period, a segment of prepaid telecom users were unable to recharge due to several reasons. Vi is inviting all such customers back to India’s fastest 4G network, as they resume work,” Vi said in a statement.

You can check for eligibility by visiting the nearest retailer, where you can even check the activation process. Alternatively, customers can also call on 121153 or drop a message on *444*75# from their Vi number.

