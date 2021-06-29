Vi launches Rs 99 and Rs 109 prepaid recharge plans: Here’s what Jio, Airtel are offering

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched two new prepaid recharge plans that cost less than Rs 110. started offering two new prepaid plans to its customers. Both the prepaid plans offer almost similar benefits and the major difference is in the price and validity period. Read on to know more.

Vi launches Rs 99 and Rs 109 prepaid recharge plans

The Rs 99 Vi prepaid plan gives truly unlimited voice calling benefit as well as 1GB of total data. It comes with a validity period of 18 days. Note that you don’t get outgoing SMS benefit with the plan. The new plan will benefit those who need unlimited calling and a little data for less than Rs 100.

With the Rs 109 recharge plan, customers get the same benefits, including 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling and no SMS. However, this plan will remain valid for 20 days. The new plans are already live on the official Vi website and were first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Let’s take a look at what Jio and Airtel are offering in the similar price range.

Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan

Jio has a Rs 98 prepaid recharge pack, which ships with 1.5GB of daily data, unlike Vi. This means that you will get a total of 21GB of data. Once the data is exhausted, the speed will reduce to 64Kbps. It offers unlimited voice call benefits as well. This is a good Jio recharge plan for those who don’t want to spend much and even have enough daily data and unlimited call benefits. However, note that the plan comes with only 14 days validity.

Airtel Rs 129 recharge plan

Currently, there is no plan with unlimited voice calling and more than 14 days validity under Rs 100. Airtel is offering a Rs 129 prepaid pack, which comes with a validity period of 24 days and offers 1GB of total data. Customers also get 300 SMS as well as 30-day free access to Amazon Prime. Other benefits include Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.