Vi launches Rs 447 prepaid recharge plan: How it compares against Jio, Airtel

Vi has launched a new Rs 447 prepaid recharge plan just days after Reliance Jio introduced its new “no limit on data” plans. With the new prepaid plan, Vi is giving 50GB of bulk data with no fair usage policy (FUP) restrictions. This means that there is no daily limit on data and you can use as much data as you want in one day. Airtel also recently announced a similar prepaid plan, which is priced at Rs 456 and packs 50GB of data. Read on to know more about how Vi’s new Rs 447 prepaid plan compares against the plans offered by Jio and Airtel.

Vi launches Rs 447 prepaid recharge plan

The newly launched Rs 447 prepaid plan from Vi comes with truly unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. As mentioned above, you get a total of 50GB of data with this recharge pack. It comes with a validity period of 60 days and even gives free access to Vi Movies and TV that offers movies, original content, live TV, and more. The new Rs 447 plan was first spotted by OnlyTech.

Vi Rs 447 plan vs Jio Rs 447 prepaid recharge plan

Similarly, Reliance Jio has a Rs 477 prepaid pack, which offers benefits similar benefits. Customers get a total of 50GB of high-speed data, unlimited voice calls to all network and 100 SMS per day. The plan will remain valid for 60 days once you purchase it. All the Jio users also get free access to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Vi Rs 447 plan vs Airtel Rs 456 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel also has a Rs 456 prepaid plan, which will give you unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day, apart from 50GB of total data. This one too comes with a validity period of 60 days. There is zero daily data limit, so you can use the data as per your requirements and save accordingly for the next day.

In addition to this, Airtel customers also get a free trial version of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, but this will expire after one month. The Rs 456 Airtel prepaid plan also ships with Airtel Thanks benefits including Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for one year, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and Rs 100 FASTag cashback.