Vi launches Rs 267 prepaid recharge plan: Here’s a quick comparison with Jio, Airtel plans

Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) has launched a Rs 267 prepaid recharge plan. This is yet another data bulk pack from the telecom operator. Customers get a total of 25GB data with no fair usage policy (FUP) restrictions. This basically means that there is no daily limit on data and you can use as much data as you want in a day. Read on to know more about the Rs 267 prepaid plan.

Vi launches Rs 267 prepaid plan

With this is recharge plan, Vi is offering unlimited voice calling benefits, apart from 25GB of total data. The pack comes with a validity period of 30 days. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day. Users also get access to the Vi Movies and TV app. The plan was first spotted by Onlytech and is available across all circles. One can also buy this prepaid plan via Google Pay or Paytm.

Vi Rs 267 pack vs Jio Rs 247 Jio prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio just recently launched a Rs 247 recharge plan, which comes with no daily data limit. Similar to Vi’s Rs 267 prepaid pack, this one too gives unlimited voice calling to all the networks, 100 SMS per day and a total of 25GB data. Customers also get free access to the company’s apps like JioTV, JioCinema and more. It will remain valid for 30 days once you purchase it.

Vi Rs 267 plan vs Airtel Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel is offering a more expensive plan than the two telecom operators. The Rs 299 plan from Airtel also comes with no data limit restrictions. You are also getting 5GB extra with this plan, in comparison to Jio and Vi’s prepaid plan.

This Airtel plan includes 30GB of total data, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity period of 30 days.