Vodafone-Idea’s new Rs 1,348 RedX Family plan offers unlimited data, 1-year Netflix subscription and more

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just launched its new RedX Family plan with a tariff of Rs 1,348 per month. The plan is valid for two connections, and includes various benefits including high speed data access, unlimited calls, access to OTT services and more. The plan joins the Red Together postpaid plans for families, as a premium RedX offering.

Under the Rs 1,348 RedX Family plan, the primary connection is offered access to unlimited data, whereas, the secondary connection is offered 30GB of high speed data per month. Additional data for the secondary number is chargeable at Rs 20 per GB. The secondary number is also offered a data rollover feature, which allows them to carry over up to 50GB of unused data to the next month. Apart from the data benefits, the plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMSes per month.

The company has not specified the exact amount of high-speed data and voice calling minutes it will offer under the unlimited quota. According to the company’s commercial usage policy, usage of over 150GB of data and usage less than 50 minutes in a billing cycle will be termed as commercial use.

Apart from this, a user calling more than 300 unique mobile numbers in a week or having a cumulative duration of incoming calls smaller than 15 minutes, and cumulative duration of outgoing calls greater than 300 minutes per day during a week will be termed as commercial use.

The primary connection will also get a complimentary year of OTT subscriptions including Amazon Prime, Netflix and Zee5 Premium, all of which usually cost Rs 999, Rs 5,988 and Rs 999, respectively.

Under the plan, Vi also offers customers access to domestic airport lounges four times a year and one time in international airport lounges, for the primary connection. The plan is currently only available in limited circles at the moment. However, Vi is expected to increase its coverage range soon.

