Vi launches new prepaid pack to SonyLIV Premium users with extra data benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new prepaid pack offering a subscription to SonyLIV Premium users along with extra data benefits. For prepaid users, Vi has introduced a new add-on recharge of Rs 82 offering a free mobile-only subscription of SonyLIV Premium for 28 days along with an added data benefit of 4GB that comes with 14 days of validity.

In addition to this, Vi offers a content library for its customers under Vi Movies & TV (VMTV) on the Vi app. The app has 450+ live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps

Meanwhile, Vi also introduced three new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 98, Rs 195 and Rs 319. The Rs 319 plan comes with a “Binge All Night” benefit that allows users to use mobile data without deducting from the pack quota between 12 AM and 6 AM.