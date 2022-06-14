Vi introduces SonyLIV Premium add-on pack for its postpaid users

Vi today introduced the SonyLIV Premium add-on pack option for its postpaid users. The new postpaid special pack offers 30-day access to SonyLIV premium content clubbed with 10GB of free data at a monthly subscription fee of just Rs 100 (including taxes), which gets added to the user’s postpaid bill.

Vi postpaid users can now binge-watch popular movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more on both mobile and TV.

From sports properties like UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, and UFC to originals like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Tabbar, Rocket Boys, Gullak Season 3; regional content like Salute, Kaanekkaane, Shantit Kranti and James and international shows The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island and Magpie Murders, SonyLIV has a bouquet of attractive content offerings appealing to audiences across age groups and interests.

Vi offers a rich content library for its customers under Vi Movies & TV (Vi MTV) on the Vi app. ViMTV app has 450+ live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps.

In other news, Vi is now offering international unlimited roaming packs for its customers, as more and more Indians resume international travel for business and leisure. Vi postpaid customers travelling to popular business and holiday destinations such as UAE, UK, USA, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Thailand, Brazil and more can opt for Vi Unlimited International Roaming packs, starting from Rs 599 offering 24-hour validity to Rs 5999 pack that comes with 28 days validity.