scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Vi introduces SonyLIV Premium add-on pack for its postpaid users

Vi postpaid users can now binge-watch popular movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more on both Mobile and TV.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: June 14, 2022 3:31:35 pm
Users can binge-watch their favourite content on TV and mobile. (File Photo)

Vi today introduced the SonyLIV Premium add-on pack option for its postpaid users. The new postpaid special pack offers 30-day access to SonyLIV premium content clubbed with 10GB of free data at a monthly subscription fee of just Rs 100 (including taxes), which gets added to the user’s postpaid bill.

Vi postpaid users can now binge-watch popular movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more on both mobile and TV.

From sports properties like UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, and UFC to originals like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Tabbar, Rocket Boys, Gullak Season 3; regional content like Salute, Kaanekkaane, Shantit Kranti and James and international shows The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island and Magpie Murders, SonyLIV has a bouquet of attractive content offerings appealing to audiences across age groups and interests.

Read more |VI announces new unlimited plans for international customers, starting at Rs 599

Vi offers a rich content library for its customers under Vi Movies & TV (Vi MTV) on the Vi app. ViMTV app has 450+ live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps.

Best of Express Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetesPremium
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetes
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...Premium
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...
More Premium Stories >>

In other news, Vi is now offering international unlimited roaming packs for its customers, as more and more Indians resume international travel for business and leisure. Vi postpaid customers travelling to popular business and holiday destinations such as UAE, UK, USA, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Thailand, Brazil and more can opt for Vi Unlimited International Roaming packs, starting from Rs 599 offering 24-hour validity to Rs 5999 pack that comes with 28 days validity.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement