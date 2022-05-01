Vi introduces new Rs 319, Rs 195 and Rs 98 prepaid recharge packs; details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced three new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 98, Rs 195 and Rs 319. The Rs 319 plan comes with a “Binge All Night” benefit that allows users to use mobile data without deducting from the pack quota between 12 AM and 6 AM.

Vi Rs 98, Rs 195 and Rs 319 recharge plan details

The Rs 319 plan is valid for 31 days and offers users unlimited calls, 2GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day. This pack is valid for 31 days.

After exhausting the daily data quota, internet speed will be throttled down to 64Kbps. If the daily SMS quota is exhausted, Rs 1 will be charged per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.

Similarly, the Rs 195 plan is also valid for 31 days but it only comes with a total data quota of 2GB for the whole period of validity, after which, a data tariff will be charged at Rs 0.50 per MB. Users subscribing to this pack will also be allotted a quota of 300 SMS in total. After the quota is exhausted, Rs 1 will be charged per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS. It also offers unlimited calls during the validity period.

The newly-introduced Rs 98 plan is valid for 15 days and offers unlimited calls during the validity period. It comes with a 200MB data quota for the entire validity period but offers no outgoing SMS quota.