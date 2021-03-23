Vi hikes price for Rs 598 and Rs 699 Family postpaid plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has increased the prices of its Family postpaid plans. The Rs 598 Vi plan will now cost you Rs 649. The Rs 699 Vi family plan has also received a hike and is now priced at Rs 799. Both the postpaid Vodafone plans are available across India, TelecomTalk reports. Read on to know more about these plans.

Rs 649 Vi Family postpaid plan

With the Rs 649 Family plan, you get 80GB of data, 100 SMS and unlimited calling benefits. The pack supports two connections. The primary member can use 50GB of data and the secondary user gets 30GB of data. One can always recharge to get extra data. The plan even comes with 200GB data rollover facility (primary user) and includes a free yearly subscription to Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Vi movies & TV. Customers also get free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year.

Rs 799 Vi Family postpaid plan

The 799 plan, which was previously available for Rs 749, supports three connections. This postpaid plan offers 120GB of data and includes 200GB data rollover facility too (primary user). The primary users can use 60GB of data and the secondary member gets 30GB of data. The remaining data can be used by the third member.

Apart from this, Vodafone Idea also gives free 100 SMS and unlimited calling benefits. You get a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Vi movies & TV at no extra cost.

Other Vi Family postpaid plans

The Rs 999 Family postpaid plan hasn’t received any price hike and it still ships with 200GB data benefit (80GB data for the primary user and 30GB for secondary members). The plan supports 5 connections, including one primary and four secondary users.

There is also a Rs 1,348 Vi Family postpaid plan. The primary connection will get unlimited data benefits and the secondary connection gets up to 30GB of data. Unlike other plans, this one also offers free access to Netflix Basic plan for one year and free lounge access at the airports. The rest of the benefits are similar to the above mentioned postpaid plans from Vodafone.