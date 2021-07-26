scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 26, 2021
Must Read

Vi Business introduces new postpaid plans for corporate customers: Here are the details

Vi Business has announced its latest range of new postpaid plans for its Corporate customers. Read on to know if any of the plans are for you.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
July 26, 2021 3:34:05 pm
vi, vi prepaid, vi prepaid plans, vi prepaid plans 2021, vi prepaid recharge plan, vodafone plan, vi plans 2021, vi 447 prepaid plans, jio 447 prepaid plan, jio recharge plan, jio prepaid plans, vi plans, vi prepaid plans 2021, vi plans news, vi plans latest, jio prepaid new plan, jio plan, airtel, airtel prepaid, airtel prepaid plans, airtel prepaid plans 2021, airtel prepaid recharge plan, airtel plan, airtel plans 2021, airtel 456 prepaid plans, airtel 456 plans, airtel prepaid plans 2021, airtel plans news, airtel plans latest, airtel prepaid new plan, airtel plan,Vi Business's latest plans have been designed for corporate customers (Image source : File)

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Limited, has announced its latest range of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The upgraded plans will come with a range of exclusive benefits. The company says that these
Vi Business Plus plans will enable allow corporate customers to strike the desired balance between business objectives and employee preferences. Let us have a look at the plans.

Vi Business: Postpaid plans for Corporate customers

The Rs 299 plan comes with 30GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month. The plan also offers Mobile security, Vi Movies & TV Classic, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes.

The Rs 349 plan offers 40GB of internet data, unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month. You will also get Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes with the plan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Next is the Rs 399 plan, which offers 60GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month. You will also get Mobile security, Location Tracking Solutions, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes with the plan.

Finally, the Rs 499 plan offers 100GB of internet data, unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month. The plan also comes with Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes, and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Must Read |Vi launches Rs 267 prepaid recharge plan: Here’s a quick comparison with Jio, Airtel plans

Vi Postpaid plans with Amazon Prime membership

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) offers a Rs 499 postpaid plan which offers 75GB total data. You also get 100 SMS per day and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You get one year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership with this plan.

Vi has a Rs 699 postpaid plan which offers unlimited data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. You get 1 year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership with this plan and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Additionally, Vi offers a Rs 1099 postpaid plan which offers unlimited data, unlimited voice calling on all networks, and 100 SMS per day. You get one year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the plan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 26: Latest News

Advertisement