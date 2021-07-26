Vi Business introduces new postpaid plans for corporate customers: Here are the details

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Limited, has announced its latest range of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The upgraded plans will come with a range of exclusive benefits. The company says that these

Vi Business Plus plans will enable allow corporate customers to strike the desired balance between business objectives and employee preferences. Let us have a look at the plans.

Vi Business: Postpaid plans for Corporate customers

The Rs 299 plan comes with 30GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month. The plan also offers Mobile security, Vi Movies & TV Classic, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes.

The Rs 349 plan offers 40GB of internet data, unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month. You will also get Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes with the plan.

Next is the Rs 399 plan, which offers 60GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month. You will also get Mobile security, Location Tracking Solutions, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes with the plan.

Finally, the Rs 499 plan offers 100GB of internet data, unlimited voice calls, and 3000 SMS per month. The plan also comes with Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes, and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Vi Postpaid plans with Amazon Prime membership

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) offers a Rs 499 postpaid plan which offers 75GB total data. You also get 100 SMS per day and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You get one year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership with this plan.

Vi has a Rs 699 postpaid plan which offers unlimited data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. You get 1 year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership with this plan and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Additionally, Vi offers a Rs 1099 postpaid plan which offers unlimited data, unlimited voice calling on all networks, and 100 SMS per day. You get one year’s worth of Amazon Prime membership, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the plan.