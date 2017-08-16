How to verify Aadhaar Email, mobile number

The Government of India established the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in July 2016. The statutory authority is mandated to assign Aadhaar card to all the residents in the country. A 12 digit unique identity number is issued to Indian residents based on biometric and demographic data. Notably, as of April 2017, the government of India has made linking Aadhaar to PAN (Permanent Account Number) mandatory and for filing income tax returns as well.

While linking both the Aadhaar with PAN cards have become important, UIDAI also provides certain tools to update and verify information regarding Aadhaar. One such tool enables users to verify their Aadhaar email or mobile number via the online portal. It is important to verify if the mobile number in Aadhaar have been registered since any number that is not linked to Aadhaar could be illegal after February 6, 2018, reports LiveMint. If you have not verified your mobile number/email yet you can follow these simple steps-

Step 1: Visit UIDAI portal and scroll down where you will find Verify Email/Mobile Number under Aadhaar services.

Step 2: On the next page you will be asked to fill in the mandatory fields which include the 12 digit unique identity number, the email or mobile number that user wants to verify. To note users should put the registered email or the mobile number for verification.

Step 3: After filling the required details enter the security code in the respective fields and then click on the ‘Get One Time Password’.

Step 4: You will receive a One Time Password on either your registered mobile number or email, depending on what you have filled in the form. Enter the OTP in the field on the right side of the page and then click on the Verify OTP button.

The email/mobile number once verified and found valid you will receive a message saying, “Congratulation! The mobile number/email ID matches with our records!”

Notably, for availing online Aadhaar services and other benefits it is mandatory to link one’s mobile number. For those who have not given their mobile number, they are required to go to a Permanent Enrolment Centre and update it.