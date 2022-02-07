Valentine’s Day offers: Samsung, Garmin and Nothing announce discounts

Valentine’s Day is on February 14, 2022, which is next week and tech brands are announcing discounts and offers on their products. Samsung, Garmin and Noise are some of the brands which have announced their offers. Here’s a look at these offers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers on Valentine’s Day

Samsung has announced offers on Galaxy Watch 4 ahead of Valentine’s day. Starting today, customers purchasing Galaxy Watch 4 can avail of benefits up to Rs 9,249 where they can get a hybrid leather band worth Rs 3999 and a sports band worth Rs 3249 at just Rs 999.

Samsung is also offering a cashback worth Rs 3,000 on leading bank debit and credit cards. In addition, customers can buy the Galaxy Watch 4 at Rs 1,999 by availing of a 12-month no-cost EMI.

Galaxy Watch4 comes with features to track body composition, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level among others. This Galaxy Watch 4 is the first generation of smartwatches to feature Wear OS powered by Samsung and Google.

All offers will be valid till February 28, 2022, and can be availed on Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores & retail stores.

Garmin offers on Valentine’s Day

Garmin has announced an array of offers on its smartwatches for Valentine’s week. Garmin is offering discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on selected wellness product category smartwatches, namely, the Venu Series, Lily and Vivosmart 4 band.

Customers can avail of the discount offers till February 14. The discounted products are being sold on Amazon.in, synergizer.co.in and Bajajfinserv.in and Helios Watch Store and Just In Time retail outlets.

Garmin is offering Rs 5,000 off on the Venu 2, Venu 2S, bringing the price down to Rs 36,990 for both watches. The MRP is Rs 41,990. The Venu Sq Music and the Venu Sq also get a discount of Rs 5,000 discount bringing the price down to Rs 20,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively.

The Lily also gets a flat Rs 5,000 discount bringing the price down to Rs 15,999. The Vivosmart 4 gets a discount of Rs 1,500 beginning the price down to Rs 11,990.

Nothing offers on Valentine’s Day

Carl Pei’s Nothing has also announced a special Valentine’s Day offer on the Nothing Ear (1)s. If you buy two pairs of Nothing Ear (1)s then you get a 10 per cent discount on your purchase. This offer is valid from today till February 14, 2022 and can be availed via Flipkart.