Valentine’s Day 2022: Last-minute tech gifts that you can get in a day

Valentine’s Day 2022 is just around the corner and with just one day left, it can be a hard task getting a gift in time if you haven’t had the chance to buy one for your partner yet.

However, if it is a tech gift that’s on your mind, check out the following gadgets that make great gifts, and can also be purchased in just one day so you have no excuses for not arriving with a wrapped package in your hand this Monday.

Smartwatches

A number of budget smartwatches from brands like Noise (ColorFit Pro, ColorFit Pulse and more), Boat (Boat Flash, Boat Xtend, Boat Matrix) and Fire Boltt (Ring, Ninja 2, Beast and others) are all available on Amazon with one-day delivery in select areas. You can order on of these smartwatches today and have a gift ready just in time.

Smart speakers

Amazon is celebrating its fourth anniversary in India and is offering up to 50% off on its Alexa-enabled smart speakers. The range of products include the Amazon Echo Show, Echo Dot, Echo Flex and more products. The company is also offering big discounts on its range of Fire TV devices.

The best part? Ordering one of these from any of India’s major cities will get you the package by tomorrow, February 13, a full day ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022. There are also a number of smart speakers by other brands that you can also get in a day.

Earbuds, neckbands and headphones



A number of TWS earbuds and other audio products from brands like Noise, Boat, pTron, Boult Audio and more are currently available with free one-day delivery in select regions. Users can even go for more premium audio products like the OnePlus Buds Pro, Apple AirPods Pro, Nothing ear (1), Galaxy Buds Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are all available with one-day delivery.

Power Banks

Power Banks may not be the first thing to come to mind as a gifting idea, but they can be pretty handy if your partner has a phone with a sub-par battery life or simply has to travel a lot. They aren’t just great budget gifting ideas, but also ones that can arrive in a day. Power Banks by Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Zebronics, pTron, Syska, Ambrane and more can also be grabbed quickly for a one-day delivery.

Cameras

Instant cameras, polaroids and even action cameras can be great gifting ideas for Valentine’s Day. Whether your special someone loves making instant memories on trips or travels a lot and could use an action camera to log their adventures, a good camera may just be the perfect gift this year.

Action cameras by brands like SJCam, Hero GoPro, and instant cameras like the FujiFilm InstaX series can make perfect budget gifts and can also be ordered and delivered by Sunday.