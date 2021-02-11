Valentine’s Day 2021 Gift ideas: A list of best gadgets starting at Rs 2,000

Valentine’s Day 2021 is almost here and you might be looking for a perfect gift that will put a big smile on your partner’s face. We have listed some of the best gadgets, ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The list includes hair straighteners, fitness wearables, phones, earphones, power bank and more.

Valentine’s Day 2021 Gift ideas under Rs 5,000

The first in the list is OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. This one of the best neckband-style wireless earphones that you can buy for your loved ones. It is available for Rs 1,999 on Amazon. It offers a 9.2mm dynamic driver, a low latency mode, IP55 rating, magnetic control for pausing and starting music, and more.

If you are looking for truly wireless earphones, then Oppo Enco W31 is currently a good option and Amazon is selling it at a discounted price of Rs 2,999. Alternatively, OnePlus Buds Z can be considered at a price of Rs 2,799.

Apart from earphones, power banks are also one of the great options for gifting. Users can buy Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank, which is listed on Mi.com for Rs 2,499. If your budget is slightly lower, then you purchase the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank. It is available for Rs 1,499.

One can also consider buying Mi Band 5, which is on sale for Rs 2,499.

Valentine’s Day 2021 Gift ideas under Rs 20,000

If your budget is under Rs 10,000, then this is the best time to buy Xiaomi’s Mi Watch Revolve as it is currently available for as low as Rs 7,999. It was originally launched in India for Rs 10,990.

You can also gift Mi 10i, which is a 5G-ready smartphone with competitive specs. Mi.com is selling the mid-range device for Rs 20,999.

Valentine’s Day 2021 Gift ideas under Rs 40,000

You can consider gifting the Dyson Airwrap hair styler, which supports intelligent heat management controls and is powered by a miniature V9 motor. The hair styler is selling for Rs 36,900 on Amazon. You can also gift Dyson’s Corrale hair straightener, which is also available at a discounted price of Rs 36,900 on Amazon.

If you can spend around Rs 25,000 for truly wireless earphones, then buy AirPods Pro. It will cost you Rs 24,900. If you feel that gifting a smartwatch is a better option, then check out Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 wearable. It is priced at Rs 29,990.

Valentine’s Day 2021 Gift ideas above Rs 40,000

If you love one is a fitness freak, then Apple Watch Series 6 is the perfect gift that you can get; however, it is also fairly expensive. The smartwatch will cost Rs 40,900 on Amazon. The device offers great build quality, excellent display, reliable health monitoring and fitness tracking tools.

Those who like to splash out on expensive and elaborate gifts can buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The flagship smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs 1,05,999. If you buy it from Samsung’s official site, you can avail Rs 10,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. There is also an additional Rs 2,000 off on Samsung Shop app.

Alternatively, one can purchase iPhone 12, which is being sold for Rs 79,413 on Amazon. HDFC bank card users can avail Rs 6,000 instant discount. This is applicable on credit card, credit EMI and debit EMI transactions. The same offer is also available for iPhone 12 mini, which is listed on the site for Rs 65,900.

If you want to gift a smartphone and your budget is around Rs 45,000, there is the OnePlus 8T. Amazon is selling this 5G device for Rs 42,999 and there is also Rs 3,000 instant discount on SBI credit card and credit EMI transactions.