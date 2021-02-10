Valentine’s Day 2021 discount offers: iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and more

Valentine’s Day 2021 is just around the corner, and several brands are offering discounts on their smartphones. Amazon and Flipkart are also giving some discount on a few devices. The iPhone 12 mini is again listed on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 65,900. There is also Rs 6,000 off on HDFC bank credit card and up to Rs 12,400 discount on exchange of your old device. The mentioned bank offer is also valid on the standard iPhone 12 smartphone.

Do note that you only get the charging cable with iPhone 12 series, but not the adapter. Users will need to spend additional Rs 4,500 for Apple MagSafe charger, which supports Qi standard of charging. It charges devices at 15W, which is much faster than third-party pads and can be attached magnetically to iPhone 12 mini.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is listed on the official Samsung site for Rs 69,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. As part of Samsung Days sale, the company is giving Rs 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC bank cards, and up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange of your current phone.

Buyers will also be able to avail an additional Rs 2,000 discount on the Samsung Shop app. All this means that you will be able to buy the recently launched Galaxy S21 smartphone for less than Rs 60,000. Amazon is also offering the same HDFC bank card offer and up to Rs 12,400 exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G buyers will get Rs 7,000 instant cashback on HDFC cards, up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange and extra Rs 2,000 discount on Samsung Shop app.

Xiaomi’s Mi Watch Revolve is currently available for as low as Rs 7,999. It was originally launched in India for Rs 10,990. The company has confirmed on Twitter that this is a limited period Valentine’s Day offer and will end soon.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 33,490, down from Rs 35,990. There is a Rs 2,500 discount offer on the HDFC bank debit and credit cards. The offer is visible on the Amazon India site. Flipkart is also offering Rs 5,000 discount on Vivo X50 series on prepaid orders. The Xiaomi Mi 10T series is listed on Amazon with Rs 3,000 instant discount offer on ICICI bank Credit Card and EMI.