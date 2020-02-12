Valentine’s Day 2020: iPhone 11, Mi Band 4, GoPro Hero8 and other gifts to consider

From Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to GoPro Hero8 and Apple AirPods Pro, we take a look at some tech gifting ideas for Valentine’s Day 2020. From Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to GoPro Hero8 and Apple AirPods Pro, we take a look at some tech gifting ideas for Valentine’s Day 2020.

Valentine’s Day is almost here and so the hunt for the ideal gift for your partner should have begun for most. If you’re someone looking beyond the usual chocolate and flowers, there are pretty cool gadgets that you consider. For many, this might be the perfect time to gift that GoPro camera that your partner has wanted for long, for others it could be a new fitness tracker or a pair of headphones. Then there’s always the option of iPhone for those who can afford to splurge. Samsung is also running deals on the Galaxy Note 9 as part of Valentine’s Day offers.

Smartphones

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR is among the most affordable options for those who really want the latest iPhone. Though the official price on the Apple India website is listed starting at Rs 49,900 for the 64GB model, it can be bought for an even cheaper price on e-commerce sites like Amazon where the phone is available for Rs 44,900 as of now. Apple iPhone XR has a glass and aluminium body design, 12MP rear camera and the same A12 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone XS series. It can also be bought in (PRODUCT) RED colour option for those really serious about Valentine’s theme. The 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 54,900.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is the last year’s flagship and the price starts at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage model. As of now, there does not seem to be any deals online except for exchange offer. The 128GB storage option is slightly more expensive at Rs 69,900, while the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 11 phone is an upgrade over the iPhone XR in terms of camera, processor as well as battery life. The back camera setup consists of two 12MP cameras with ultra-wide and wide, while the processor is A13 Bionic chip which we saw on iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. The biggest upgrade though is all-day battery life. Users should keep in mind that the design remains the same and the screen is also the same 6.1-inches Liquid Retina HD. Colour options available are purple, yellow, green, black, white, and (product) red.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung is running Valentine’s Day offers under which the Galaxy Note 9 can be bought with an instant cashback of Rs 7,000. So the 8GB RAM+512GB ROM model of Galaxy Note 9 is available for Rs 77,900 after the offer. The unique feature of this flagship phone has to be the support for S Pen, which can be used to take selfies remotely, control music playback, etc. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, dual cameras that perform well, and a 4000mAh battery that should last well over a day for most users.

Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro

Who wouldn’t like a good pair of earphones, especially when they’re truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation? Apple AirPods Pro, priced at Rs 24,900, are a good option for those in the Apple ecosystem. The key feature is, of course, noise cancellation but there’s also “Transparency mode” that highlights outside noise so that people can still hear things around them. In terms of battery life, Apple promises 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time when noise cancellation is turned off. With this feature turned on, users get 4.5 hours of listening time.

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 is a gift that most audiophiles will appreciate. The high-end headphones offer pure sound quality as it sticks to its core philosophy of being able to playback audio the way it was meant to be heard by the artistes. Among the best options for those looking for a premium lean-back audio experience, the Momentum Wireless 3 will cost Rs 34,990.

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 3

What makes Apple Watch Series 3 a great gifting option is it is available for as low as Rs 20,900 for 38mm aluminium case (GPS). The 42mm GPS variant is listed for Rs 23,900 on Amazon. Though a three-year-old model, the Watch Series 3 is a lot cheaper than the latest Watch Series 5 and offers the same software and functionality. The GPS+Cellular base model has a starting price of Rs 37,900.

Apple Watch Series 5 is priced at starting at Rs 43,900 for the 40mm aluminium case GPS variant (there is no 38mm option), which is almost double. However, the features that users will miss out on the Watch Series 3 are always-on display, larger screen size as Series 5 is also available in 44mm, more case options, fall detection as well as ECG feature.

Fitbit Versa 2/Inspire HR

When it comes to fitness trackers, it is difficult to leave out Fitbit. Those already thinking of gifting a Fitbit to their partner can maybe go ahead and buy one for themselves as well, thanks to a new offer that the company is running. Under this, which will be valid till February 16 2020, users can avail a discount of 25 per cent on purchase of any two Fitbit devices.

Fitbit Versa 2 is more premium with an OLED display for ones who like smartwatch-style fitness trackers. The price is Rs 20,999 and it can be bought in three colour options – black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminium case, and stone with a mist grey case. Apart from advanced health and fitness features, the watch comes with built-in Alexa and Spotify app, Sleep Score, ability to reply to notifications from their wrists, swim-proof design and over five days of battery life.

Fitbit Inspire HR is essentially a complete fitness tracking package on a budget, ideal for people who have just started their fitness routine. The fitness tracker is priced at Rs 8,999. The Inspire HR has a swim proof design and there’s heart rate, sleep tracking as well. In terms of fitness tracking, it supports up to 15 activities.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is a budget option, priced at Rs 2,299. It offers a colour AMOLED display, which sets it apart from other fitness trackers in this price segment. It also offers swim tracking along with other fitness and sleep tracking options, though the biggest plus point is its battery that should easily last more than a week or so. The fitness tracking is pretty reliable on the Mi Band 4, as we observed in our review.

Other gadgets to consider

GoPro Hero8

GoPro Hero8 at Rs 36,500 makes a lot of sense for the adventurous types given the action camera comes equipped with frameless mounting and light-weight design. Wifi is supported as well thanks to voice command feature, users can capture videos and images hands-free.

Amazon Echo Input portable

If a new smart speaker has been on your partner’s mind, then Amazon Echo portable at Rs 5,999 is worth considering. The Echo portable is essentially Echo Dot (3rd gen) but more portable since it does not require to be plugged in at all times, thanks to in-built 4,800mAh battery. So you get the convenience of a portable speaker with in-built smart voice assistant.

