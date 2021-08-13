Using Google Photos? 5 things you should be aware of

Google Photos is one of the widely used apps for backing up photos or videos. The company gives you a total of 15GB of storage for free that comes with every Google account. If you have been using this app for storing photos, then you should be aware of a few things. Keep reading to know more about Google Photos app.

Image quality

Google is offering three options for backing up photos, including Express, Storage Saver and Original quality. Now, if you haven’t selected the “Original Quality” option, then it means that all your photos or videos don’t get saved in the original quality, megapixels, and resolution that are uploaded to Google Photos. The quality of the images is compressed when you select the other two options.

Google account storage

All the photos and videos that you now back up in any option gets counted toward your Google Account storage. The search giant offers 15GB of total storage for free and once this is exhausted, you will be required to buy Google One subscription for more storage.

What happens when you don’t buy extra storage

If you’re out of storage or over quota, you won’t be able to back up additional photos and videos. Google says if you’re over quota for 24 months, your content may be impacted. So if you stop using the app just because you can’t store more photos, then all your data will get deleted after two years.

“When you have been inactive in Gmail, Google Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, Jamboard or Sites files) or Google Photos for 2 years, all of your content may be removed from that product. But before that happens, we will give you notice using email and notifications within the Google products. We will contact you at least three months before the content is eligible for deletion.”

Google will also give you an option to download your content from their services. the company also notes that “if you’re inactive for 2 years in Photos, but still active in Drive and Gmail, only your Google Photos content will be deleted. Content in Gmail and Google Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard files) will not be deleted if you are active in those products.”

How to stay active to avoid deletion of your data

The simplest way to keep your data active is to periodically visit Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive (and/or collaborative content creation apps like Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, Jamboard and Sites) on the web or through a Google app. You will have to make sure you’re signed in and connected to the internet.

Google says it is important to note that “you may have multiple accounts set up on your device. Activity is considered by account, not by device.” So, users will have to make sure that they are using the services for all accounts on which they wish to remain active.

Google Photos storage management tool

You can use Google’s storage management tool to remove similar types of photos or the ones that you don’t want to store and Google backed them up automatically. Here’s how you can access the storage management tool.

Step 1: Clean up storage

Step 2: On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Photos app.

Step 3: Sign in to your Google Account. After that tap your account profile photo, which you will find at the top right corner.

Step 4: Tap Photos settings > Back up & sync > Manage storage.

Step 5: Under “Review and delete,” select any category. You can then tap Select, choose the items you want to delete and then Move to trash.