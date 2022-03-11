UPI123Pay: A step-by-step guide to make UPI payment on feature phones

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service for feature phones called UPI 123Pay. At present, efficient access to UPI is available on smart phones. Considering that there are more than 40 crore feature phone mobile subscribers in the country, UPI123pay will materially improve the options for such users to access UPI.

It is important to create a UPI ID to use UPI123 service on your phone. To create, a UPI ID on phone, dial *99#, choose your bank name, and enter the last six digits of your debit card, and your card expiry number. After this is done, you will be asked to setup your UPI pin. Now, your UPI ID will be activated.

How to use UPI123?

#Dial the IVR number 08045163666 on your phone.

#On the IVR menu, select your preferred language.

#Now, choose the bank linked with UPI

#Press ‘1’ to confirm the details.

#Press ‘1’ to send money by using your mobile number.

#Enter the mobile number of the recipient.

#Confirm the details.

#Now, enter the amount that you want to transfer.

#Enter your UPI PIN and authorise the money transfer.

Users can initiate payments to friends and family, pay utility bills, recharge the FAST Tags of their vehicles, pay mobile bills and also allow users to check account balances. Customers will also be able to link bank accounts, set or change UPI PINs.

UPI123Pay includes four options as below:

App-based functionality: An app would be installed on the feature phone through which several UPI functions, available on smartphones, will also be available on feature phones.

Missed call: This will allow feature phone users to access their bank account and perform routine transactions such as receiving, transferring funds, regular purchases, bill payments, etc., by giving a missed call on the number displayed at the merchant outlet. The customer will receive an incoming call to authenticate the transaction by entering UPI PIN.

Interactive Voice Response (IVR): UPI payment through pre-defined IVR numbers would require users to initiate a secured call from their feature phones to a predetermined number and complete UPI on-boarding formalities to be able to start making financial transactions without internet connection.

Proximity sound-based payments: This uses sound waves to enable contactless, offline, and proximity data communication on any device.