[Updated] Top 5 smartphone deals in Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza Sale

Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza Sale goes live at midnight offering great deals on several major smartphone brands. The leading e-retail company has tagged attractive discounts on some of the popular smartphones to cheer its customers. The sale commences in a few hours and will continue until January 5. The Flipkart sale includes offers on Google Pixel 2 series, Xiaomi’s Android One handset Mi A1, Moto G5 Plus and more. To give you an advantage of foresight, let us take you through some of the top smartphone deals that you should focus on in this sale.

Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 13,001 and Rs 8001 on the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL respectively. There’s a further Rs 8,000 cash back offer for HDFC credit holders. The Google Pixel 2 XL further bundles an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000. With the discount, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL 64GB version will be available for Rs 39,999 (MRP Rs 61,000) and Rs 52,999 (MRP Rs 73,000) effectively during the sale. The premium Pixel 2 series is known for its stunning imaging sensors, best Android OS version and a few nifty features including a stellar Portrait mode, AR stickers etc. The phones ship with Android Oreo and feature a 12.2MP camera unit with a f/1.8 aperture to deliver better low light shots.

As is typical of Flipkart flash sales, the Pixel 2 devices were sold out within minutes (or may be seconds) after midnight. We have added a couple more deals below that are worth considering.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Mi A1 (Rs 10,999 & Rs 12,999)

In case you want to bag a mid-range Xiaomi smartphone for less this new year, Flipkart deal might interest you. The budget-friendly smartphone Redmi Note 4 can be grabbed at a discount price of Rs 10,999 (MRP Rs 11,999) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model. The phone packs a massive 4100mAh battery and features a 5.5-inch full HD screen.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 that employs stock Android will be available for a discounted price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB version. The Android One edition smartphone was the first from Xiaomi’s smartphone inventory that offered dual rear cameras in India. The Mi A1 was launched for Rs 14,999 but recently received a permanent price of Rs 1000.

Both handsets are powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC that still packs a respectable punch.

Moto G5 Plus (Rs 9,999)

For those who are looking for a decent mid-range smartphone with good imaging quality, Moto G5 Plus can be a good option. The phone is listed at a discount price of Rs 9,999 (launch price Rs 16,999). The Moto G5 Plus got a price slash of Rs 2,000 in August last year. The phone features a 5.2-inch full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) IPS display and runs near stock Android Nougat. It packs a 12MP primary rear shooter with Dual Pixel AF, dual-LED flash, and f/1.7 aperture. The camera is capable of recording 4K videos.

Oppo F3 Plus (Rs 17,990)

Flipkart is offering the Oppo F3 Plus for a discount price of Rs 17,990 (MRP Rs 22,990). If you are scouting for a smartphone that has a big display, good amount of storage, massive battery and of course a good selfie snapper the Oppo F3 Plus is a good deal for the price. The phone features a big 6-inch full HD display, 6GB RAM and a huge 4000mAh battery. The phone equips dual front-facing camera combining 16MP+8MP sensors. It is one of the few phones powered by a Snapdragon 653 SoC that is noticeably more powerful than the Snapdragon 625.

Lenovo K8 Plus (Rs 8,981)

If you are slightly tight on budget but want to change your old phone, the Lenovo K8 Plus can be a good choice. The phone gets a flat Rs 2018 off and it will be available for a price of Rs 8,981 (MRP Rs 10,999) for the 3GB RAM/32GB model and Rs 9981 (MRP Rs 11999) for the 4GB RAM/32GB model . Turns out Flipkart didn’t extend the discount to the 4GB version of K8 Plus as promised in the sale preview. The Lenovo K8 Plus features a 5.2-inch full HD display, dual rear cameras with 12MP+5MP sensors and a huge 4000mAh battery. The phone runs stock Android Nougat OS offering pure Android experience. It also accommodates Dolby Atmos surround sound that delivers superior multimedia experience.

Honor 8 (Rs 14,999)

Despite being well over a year old, the Honor 8 still remains a solid device overall. Once a Huawei flagship selling for more than twice its current price, it has a classy design with metal and glass combination. It’s 5.2″ full HD display is one of the sharpest and the image quality from its dual 12MP cameras is comparable to phones several thousand Rupees more expensive today. This is arguably the most compact device with dual cameras with a length under 146mm. If you can look past its release date, this phone with a Kirin 950 Soc and 4GB RAM remains one of the best camera phones under Rs 15,000 currently.

For the Samsung fans…

Additionally, Samsung fans can keep an eye on these 2 deals depending on your budget- the Samsung Galaxy S7 will be available for a discount price of 26990 and Samsung Galaxy On Max (4GB RAM/32GB storage variant) can be grabbed for Rs 13900 during the sale period. If Flipkart adds more interesting deals tomorrow, we will update this article accordingly. So keep watching this space.