Upcoming smartphones with designs inspired by iPhone X

Bezel-less design had been the most sought after feature that got implemented in every second smartphone last year. However, Apple vented a whole new fresh design late last year, bringing the notch on the premium iPhone X. The design ran into a bit of controversy initially, but the reason became clear later for putting the notch. Apple removed home button & fingerprint reader and implemented face unlock technology for ‘depth sensing’ that worked in low light too.

But while it added a distinctive look and made Apple seize the design crown in the mobile industry (again), it couldn’t save the Cupertino tech giant’s design work from getting ripped off. Several Android smartphone makers have started imitating the notch design (perhaps the minimal bezel display has become a layman feature now and OEMs are in a dire need to switch to a new premium industrial design).

Asus being one of the first to seed on the iPhone X design brought its new flagship, Zenfone 5Z with the notch. Well, it’s not just the Taiwanese tech company photocopying the iPhone design element, a few other leading smartphone manufacturers are close on its heels to bring phones with a notch on top.

Let’s take a look at the smartphones that will likely impersonate the iPhone X’s top notch. A work of caution, some of the information has been come out in the open via leaks and not through the horse’s mouth. So keeping a pinch of salt handy would be advisable.

Huawei is tipped to infuse the notch design in its forthcoming P20 series. The ‘veteran’ leaker, Evan Blass recently shared images of the P20 lineup that reveal a cutout for the front camera. The notch is slightly smaller than the one seen on the iPhone X. Even the backside looks identical to the premium Apple phone with vertically stacked dual sensors on the top left corner (P20 and P20 Lite).

A notable aspect, however, was seen on the supposed Huawei P20 Pro version. As per the images shared by Blass, the P20 Pro was seen featuring three camera modules on the rear end. All the P20 smartphones will have fingerprint sensor but the placement would differ on the devices.

Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro are expected to debut later this month

The P20 and P20 Pro will feature a front-facing fingerprint sensor at the bottom chin, while the P20 Lite will have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The new Huawei P20 series is expected to debut on March 27.

LG G7 Neo aka Judy

Another smartphone that will likely embrace iPhone X notch design is LG’s upcoming flagship model, the supposed LG G7 Neo. The successor to the LG G6 is rumoured to adopt the notch and it will likely use a ‘software trick’ to cover up the notch with a ‘black status bar.’ The phone is said to barely have any bezels around the notch and the rear side could be built out of glass, and a dual camera setup and circular-shaped fingerprint sensor to be located at the centre.



Further, LG might shift from OLED panel to MLCD+ screen, a new entrant in the mobile arena. The alleged LG ‘Judy’ is expected to ship with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 mobile platform unlike the LG G6 that came with a 2-year old SD821 chipset. Other rumours suggest that the phone might sport an iris scanner, 16MP dual sensors with f/1.6 aperture. Apparently, the upcoming LG flagship won’t be called LG G7. Reports indicate that LG might entirely ditch the G-series branding and opt for two digits naming on its next-gen premium LG handset. Evan Blass claims that LG Judy might launch sometime in June this year.

Vivo X21

Vivo is gearing to launch a new phone next week, the Vivo X21. The company has shared a teaser showing off its upcoming X-series smartphone and evidently, it follows in the footsteps of the iPhone X (at least the fascia). The Vivo X21 has a notch at the top that is seen featuring earpiece, camera and the sensors.

Vivo has confirmed that the handset will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, the feature that made its debut on the Vivo X20 Plus UD earlier this year. Reports claim that the Chinese smartphone maker is partnering with JBL, A-Maps and with Qualcomm for the chipset. Leaks further suggest that the phone will likely carry dual imaging sensors.

Vivo X21 set to debut in China next week

While the Vivo X20’s successor is set to unveil on the home turf, a report in GSMArena points that Vivo might bring a V-series phone in India under the moniker, V9. The phone is tipped to have a slim bottom bezel, dual camera setup and the screen notch will be in the suite too. As per the report, the V9 might come at a cost of around Rs 25,000 in the country.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus could be another Chinese handset maker that may take up the notch design for its next flagship. As per screenshots shared by Android Central, the alleged OnePlus 6 could sport a 19:9 display with iPhone X-style notch. The screenshots reveal an interesting visual change on the purported OnePlus 6.

The clock is seen on the left corner with other icons housing in the right corner. Notably, Android P first developer preview recently showed off this similar visual change. Leaked images of the alleged OnePlus 6 reveal vertically stacked dual rear camera sensor and the fingerprint reader sitting at the centre.

Android Central posts alleged OnePlus 6 AnTuTu screenshot

Rumours suggest that phone could pack the same imaging sensors as the OnePlus 5T- 16MP+20MP. The OnePlus 5T was the first from the company to debut facial unlock feature and Android Marvel reports that OnePlus might leverage it’s ‘existing tech’ to arch Apple’s Face ID. For this, the company is said to use a front-facing infrared 3D camera sensor that will work even in dim-lit condition. Rumours speculate that the upcoming OnePlus flagship might follow a similar launch timeline like its predecessor. The phone will have Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 chipset at its core.



Oppo F7

Oppo recently teased a promotional image on its official Twitter India handle citing a new phone launch later this month. The device in question is Oppo F7 which will arrive in India on March 26, as per reports. The Oppo F7 is tipped to feature a tall 6.2-inch full HD+ display with a purported screen-to-body ratio of 89.09 percent. The phone is said to have 19:9 aspect ratio with a screen notch like the alleged OnePlus 6.

Make way for the all-new #OPPOF7 now with an awesome notch screen. Can you guess who the Indian cricketer is behind the phone? pic.twitter.com/dc2vaHlm2m — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) March 10, 2018

This is not surprising given that both are operated by BBK Electronics; ideas are expected to be shared across. Rumour mill suggests that the phone might be based on MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and ship with Color OS 4.0 based on Android Oreo. Rumours further hint that the Oppo F7 might feature a 25MP front-facing camera with AI package.

While these are a few iPhone X knockoffs that will likely arrive in the smartphone market in the next few months, more devices with Android skin are expected to adopt the notch design. The Android smartphone makers blatantly copying the iPhone X’s distinguishing feature will create hype and for a reason might be a good thing for users who couldn’t afford the most expensive flagship smartphone from Apple.

Although some leading tech companies are taking the design cue to create a trend for this year, a few smartphone makers have come up with a refreshing and innovative concept, for instance Vivo’s APEX phone that has a retractable front camera, on-screen fingerprint scanner, or Razer’s new smartphone that feature an adaptive refresh rate display. Even Samsung introduced a new imaging technology with variable aperture that swaps the rear camera module’s aperture depending on lighting condition.