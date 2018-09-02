September 2018 smartphone launches: It’s not just iPhone, Redmi 6A and Vivo V11 Pro among other phones expected

From Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Vivo V11 Pro to Realme 2 Pro: Here is the list of smartphones that we expect in India in September 2018. From Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Vivo V11 Pro to Realme 2 Pro: Here is the list of smartphones that we expect in India in September 2018.

If you are someone who keeps a tab on smartphones that release every month, you must be aware by now that September is all about new iPhones, and this year is unlikely to be different. In fact, Apple’s upcoming event has been scheduled to take place on September 12 this year at Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, just like last year. Rumour has it that Apple is expected to launch three models this year. Officially, there is no word on any of this, or India availability of the new phones.

Below is the list of smartphones that we know will come to India this month:

Xiaomi Redmi 6 / Redmi 6A / Redmi 6 Pro (Mi A2 Lite)

Xiaomi is hosting a press event in India where they are most likely to unveil Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Mi A2 Lite (rebranded Redmi 6 Pro). Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, a rebranded Redmi 6 Pro – sports a notch display. The only difference though is that it runs Google’s stock Android operating system out of the box. Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor 3GB/4GB RAM. Redmi 6 Pro will have a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera set up and a 5MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor paired with options of a 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage version. It also features 12MP+5MP dual rear sensors and a 5MP selfie camera. Redmi 6 runs MIUI 10 with Android Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, on the other hand, sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) 18:9 display. Powering the Redmi 5A successor is MediaTek’s Helio A22 processor. It houses a 13MP main camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage.

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro is all set to be launched this month. In fact, Vivo has a press event scheduled for September 6 in Mumbai where they are going to launch the V9 successor in the Indian market. According to official teasers, Vivo V11 Pro will feature a water drop notch, in-display fingerprint reader and gradient design.

Vivo V11 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Powering the handset is said to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB RAM and Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. It is expected 12MP + 5MP dual rear sensors and a 25MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Vivo V11 Pro is also tipped to feature a 3,400mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support. It will run Android Oreo with the company’s FunTouch OS on top.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro with 6GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC is tipped to launch in India this month under Rs 20,000. Reports speculate that Realme 2 is expected to borrow certain elements from the recent-announced Realme 2.

