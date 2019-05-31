Smartphones expected in June 2019: OnePlus 7, Oppo Reno, Redmi K20 series and more

Upcoming Smartphones in June 2019 India: This year has been very interesting and we have seen many new devices from various brands including OnePlus, Nokia, Xiaomi get launched. June 2019 will not be that much different with announcements like the Nokia 9 PureView and Samsung Galaxy M40 being launched. In this list, we will be taking a look at all of the top mobile launches expected in June.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus showcased its latest OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones globally on May 14. The OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale immediately, however, the consumers were made to wait for the OnePlus 7, which comes with an upgraded processor and better cameras. OnePlus 7 will be made available on June 4 via Amazon, the company’s e-store and offline stores. It will be made available in two variants – 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

Oppo Reno

Oppo recently launched its Reno lineup of smartphones in India, the lineup consists of the Oppo Reno standard edition and the Oppo Reno 10x zoom edition. It is the first smartphone series globally to feature a Shark Fin design motorised pop-up selfie camera, which looks much more aesthetic and seamless compared to a few other pop-up camera modules. The 10x zoom variant also consists of a triple camera setup on the back with 10x lossless zoom capabilities.

Both the devices will be made available via Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, etc as well as in offline stores starting June 7. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition is priced at Rs 36,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model and Rs 49,990 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model. The standard edition is priced at Rs 32,990 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. To know more about the Oppo Reno click here.

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi backed Black Shark has finally entered the Indian market with the launch of its third gaming smartphone, dubbed Black Shark 2 in the country. It comes with a ton of new gaming features like a separate gaming mode, a cooling fan and much more. The device will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart starting June 4. It is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 49,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. You can read our first impressions of the Black Shark 2 by clicking here.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching the newest addition to its Galaxy M series, dubbed Galaxy M40 in India on June 11. It has set up a teaser page on its India website and Amazon to announce the launch date. According to the teaser posters the company has posted online, Galaxy M40 will come with an Infinity-O display, it will feature a Snapdragon 600 series processor and will come with a triple camera setup on the back.

Nokia 9 PureView

HMD Global originally showcased its current flagship, dubbed Nokia 9 PureView at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, held in Barcelona. Now, the company has sent out media invites for June 6 where it is expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView.

USP of the phone is its penta-camera setup on the back. The device is currently available for consumers to purchase in select countries and is priced at $699 (approximately Rs 48,818). Here’s how the Nokia 9 PureView performed in our first impressions.

Nubia Red Magic 3

After a gap of one year, Nubia is launching its Red Magic 3 in India. The smartphone will be geared towards gamers with a 90Hz display refresh rate, Snapdragon 855 processor, a physical cooling fan and more.

The company recently launched the device in the US priced at $479 (approximately Rs 33,300) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and $599 (approximately Rs 41,700) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The company is expected to price the device similarly in the Indian market. Nubia has announced that the device will launch in the Indian market in mid-June.

Redmi K20 series

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently launched a new series of smartphones in China, dubbed the Redmi K20 series of smartphones. Just before the launch, Xiaomi’s Global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain started posting on Twitter that the company will soon be bringing the K20 series to the Indian market.

The series includes two smartphones the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. Key features include a motorised pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company is yet to reveal the exact launch date for the device in India. Redmi K20 starts at Yuan Yuan 1999 (approximately Rs 20,000) and the Redmi K20 Pro starts at Yuan 2499 (approximately Rs 25,000).