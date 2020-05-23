Realme TV, Poco Pop Buds, OnePlus Z, Redmi AirDots S: Upcoming phone, gadget launches

Here is a list of some of the upcoming tech products in India that we are excited about. (Representational image. Image credit: Realme) Here is a list of some of the upcoming tech products in India that we are excited about. (Representational image. Image credit: Realme)

COVID-19 lockdown has eased and that pushed the e-commerce platforms to resume operation and deliveries in all three zones; Green, Red, Orange, excluding containment zones. With this, brands/companies have also begun introducing new products and also selling them. We have recently witnessed the launch of Xiaomi Mi 10, Realme Narzo 10 series, Motorola Edge+ and more. There are many more devices in the pipeline.

Here is a list of some of the upcoming tech products that we are excited about.

Realme TV, Realme Watch, more

Realme has confirmed that it will launch its first-ever TV alongside its first smartwatch and a new pair of truly wireless earphones on May 25. The company has already revealed some of the key features of the upcoming smart TV. It has confirmed that the TV will be called Realme TV. The smart TV will include features such as bezel-less design, Chroma Boost Picture Engine for image processing, a 64-bit MediaTek processor, a quad-speaker system with an output of 24W and support for Dolby Audio. The price of the TV is yet to be confirmed.

Not much is known about the Realme Watch. Teasers have however revealed that it will look similar to the Apple Watch. Additionally, Realme Buds Air Neo will be quite similar to Realme Buds Air, with the exception of a micro-USB port for charging and no support for wireless charging and that could further lower the pricing. The Realme Buds Air launched at Rs 3,999 in India.

RedmiBook 14, Redmi AirDots S, more

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its RedmiBook 14 laptop in India this June according to SlashLeaks. The report states that the device will be priced under Rs 50,000. It will be powered by an Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Personal audio has definitely come a long way but what’s next? Stay tuned as #Redmi is all set to bring you the next big thing! Have you used any of these devices before? Comment with #NoStringsAttached and let us know. pic.twitter.com/vd3b52nVI4 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 19, 2020

Just as Realme, Redmi is also said to be getting ready to launch its own smartwatch in India called Redmi Watch. According to reports the watch has been recently spotted on the BIS website, which means it has got specific Indian certifications and that means the company can now launch the product in the country. Not much is known about the product, however, a few reports state that the device will run Google’s Wear OS operating system and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear processor.

Additionally, what we know for sure is that Redmi’s first true wireless earbuds are coming to India on May 26. Redmi has started teasing a pair of truly wireless earphones via its social media platforms in India. It looks like Redmi AirDots S truly wireless earbuds that recently launched in China at Yuan 100 (approximately Rs 1,100). The company is yet to reveal details about the device.

Poco Pop Buds, Poco M2

Poco recently launched its Poco F2 Pro smartphone globally and is soon expected to bring it to India. But before that comes to the country, the company could be looking to launch another smartphone called the Poco M2 Pro. However, not much is known about the smartphone as of now.

Hey POCO fans, couple of weeks ago we asked you which product we should bring next and you chose TWS (Earbuds). We’re happy to announce that we’re a step closer in making it a reality & we want your help in choosing a name for it. Vote and let’s know what we should call it. — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) May 18, 2020

Poco will soon also be launch its first truly wireless earphones called the Poco Pop Buds. And just like the Poco M2 Pro, not much is known about these as well. The company decided that the device will be called the Poco Pop Buds after conducting running a Twitter poll for its fans to choose a name for its first truly wireless earphones.

Samsung Galaxy A31

According to a latest IANS report, Samsung is looking to launch its new Galaxy A31 smartphone in the first week of June around Rs 23,000. The device is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek octa-core processor, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 48MP quad rear camera setup, 20MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Z, more

OnePlus is expected to launch two new products in July, the OnePlus Z smartphone and its first-ever truly wireless earphones. Tipster Max J. recently posted a leaked poster showing the buds, which look just like the Apple AirPods along with July written beside it.

OnePlus earbuds (Image: Max J.) OnePlus earbuds (Image: Max J.)

OnePlus Z will reportedly be the most affordable OnePlus device in the current lineup. It is expected to come with watered-down specs like a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor, 4G support and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

New Google Pixel

(The phone will feature a tall style and will come with a hole-punch display and will be getting rid of the Soli radar sensors. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles) (The phone will feature a tall style and will come with a hole-punch display and will be getting rid of the Soli radar sensors. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles)

Leaks have already revealed that Google is planning to launch its budget Pixel 4a smartphone on June 3 along side the first public beta of Android 11. The phone will feature a tall screen anda hole-punch display. It could also get rid of the Soli radar sensors this time. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Pixel 4a.

