UIDAI’s mAadhaar app: What it is, how to use and other details

Since its launch in 2009 over a decade ago, the Aadhaar Card has become the single most important document you can carry around, acting as a unique social identification identity that also connects all your other documents together like your PAN Card, Driving License and bank accounts. However, carrying the Aadhaar with you at all times can be a hassle, not to mention the fact that you may occasionally find yourself in spots where you need your Aadhaar but don’t have the physical card with you. This is where digital alternatives come in.

Thanks to smartphone apps, you can now digitally produce and send your Aadhaar Card on demand. This is an easy process that only takes a few minutes. To do this, you will need the UIDAI application called ‘mAadhaar’.

Also Read | ExpressBasics: How to setup and use DigiLocker

mAadhaar is a digital platform that can fetch your Aadhaar Card when you log in, allowing you to then show the card to any official as a proof of identity or simply get your 12 digit Aadhaar number.

How to use mAadhaar app

Step 1: Install mAadhaar from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Install the mAadhaar application from your respective app market and set the app up. You may have to give the app some basic permissions, register with your phone number. Or simply enter your phone number and put in an OTP if you have registered before, and you will find yourself on the main page.

Step 2: Downloading your Aadhaar Card

Among the tiles you see on the main screen (dashboard) of the app, look for the Download Aadhaar option (usually the very first tile). On the next screen you can choose regular Aadhaar or masked Aadhaar depending on your needs and then verify your identity.

To do this you will have to enter either your full Aadhaar number, or Enrollment ID number or Virtual ID number.

Advertisement

You will also be sent another OTP, this time to the number which is registered with your Aadhaar record. After entering your OTP, you will be able to download your Aadhaar Card in PDF format.

Step 3: Entering your password

The Aadhaar PDF file will be password protected to prevent any misuse. This will be an 8-digit password you will need to access your Aadhaar Card. Fortunately, it is an easy password to find out. Of the eight required digits, the first four will be the first four letters of your name in capitals while the last four characters will be your birth year.

For instance, if your name is Rahul and birth year is 1996, the password will be ‘RAHU1996’. Enter the password to open the file. You can then send it to whoever you want or save the PDF in your phone for later use.

Advertisement

You can also use the mAadhaar app to do things like retrieve your UID number, order a PVC physical Aadhaar Card, or simply find an enrollment centre near you.