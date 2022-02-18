Still wondering how your Uber rating is calculated: Here’s how to find out

If you have wondered why and exactly how you got your current Uber rating on the app, the company is finally offering more clarity on the issue. For those who are not aware, just like one can rate drivers on the app, they too can rate riders. Further, Uber ratings help determine how quickly you are allotted a ride. Just like a driver on the app, riders need to ensure that their Uber rating remains high and do not fall too low. However, so far, there was no way of checking exactly how one’s rating had been calculated.

But in a blog post, the company has said it will let users “see exactly how your rating is calculated, and for the first time, we’re showing you the good (and the bad) ratings you received.” The details will be available in the Uber app’s new Privacy Center. Users will be able to see how many drivers gave them a stellar 5-star rating, how many gave a single star, and everything in between.

The Uber ratings breakdown is available to all Uber users right in the Privacy Center, which can be accessed by logging into your account online or in the app. Keep in mind each rating is the average of your last 500 trips.

Here’s how to access your Uber ratings breakdown on the app:

In the settings menu, tap privacy and then to go to the Privacy Center.

In the Privacy Center, swipe to the right and click on the “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile.

Scroll down to the “Browse your data” section.

Tap on “View my ratings” to see the breakdown. You will see rider ratings (meaning ratings you have given) and driver ratings. Tap on driver ratings to see how you were rated.

In addition to viewing your ratings, users can also review their past trip information, payment details, control marketing preferences and more in the Privacy Center, the blog post adds.

Uber has also given tips on how to improve user ratings on the app. Uber recommends that riders keep the vehicle clean, be on time, treat drivers with respect and don’t slam the door. It also recommends that riders should wear a seatbelt at the back, but given that most Ubers in India don’t have one for the backseat, this is an impossible ask.