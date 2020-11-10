Twitter releases new Happy Diwali emoji that sparkles in Dark Mode

The company states that with this new Diya emoji, it is encouraging its users to "make a positive change and #LightUpALife through thoughtful words and actions." (Image: Twitter)

The auspicious festival of Diwali is just around the corner, and most people will only be wishing their friends and family via social media this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

To help people in maintaining social distance and to help keep them safe inside of their houses, Twitter India has launched a new #HappyDiwali emoji.

The new #HappyDiwali emoji is a lit-up Diya kept on an extended palm. The Diya flame sparkles when the user switches to the Lights Out dark mode.

You can add the emoji to your tweets by using the hashtags: #LightUpALife, #EkZindagiKaroRoshan, #HappyDiwali, #HappyDeepavali, #Diwali, #Deepavali, #दिवाली, #दीपावली, #शुभदीपावली, #શુભદિવાળી, #शुभदीपावळी, #শুভদীপাবলি, #ਦਿਵਾਲੀਮੁਬਾਰਕ, #ଶୁଭ ଦୀପାବଳି, #దీపావళిశుభాకాంక్షలు, #தீபாவளிநல்வாழ்த்துக்கள், #ದೀಪಾವಳಿಹಬ್ಬದಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು, and #ദീപാവലിആശംസകള്‍.

We know you care, so #LightUpALife and #EkZindagiKaroRoshan. This Diwali, bring a smile to someone’s face or spread cheer with this new emoji, tag someone and say nothing. pic.twitter.com/sM9cDAa8eA — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 10, 2020

The company states that with this new Diya emoji, it is encouraging its users to “make a positive change and #LightUpALife through thoughtful words and actions.”

“Lately, many people are coming forward on Twitter to help others and drive more authentic, meaningful and positive conversations. The uncertainties of the year have certainly moved the focus from ‘me’ to ‘we’, thus stimulating sentiments of gratitude and thankfulness towards one’s offline and online communities. This Diwali, as people come together in celebration, be it physically or virtually, with our new emoji we want to encourage them to continue to #LightUpALife with positive conversations and acts of kindness,” said Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India.

