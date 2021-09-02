Twitter launches ‘Super Follows,’ a new way to earn monthly revenue

Twitter has added a new feature called Super Follows, which allows users to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers on the platform. With the new feature, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter like sharing bonus tweets to interact authentically with their most engaged followers while also earning money.

Twitter says “Super Follows is for anyone who brings their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter to drive the public conversation.” According to the company, activists, journalists, musicians, content curators, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, skincare and beauty experts, comedians, and fantasy sports experts can “create vibrant conversations on Twitter,” using the feature.

Twitter Super Follows: Prices

The Super Follows feature will let a user set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 to monetise bonus and “behind-the-scenes” content for their most engaged followers on Twitter. Followers will also get extra special access to their unfiltered thoughts, early previews and subscriber-only conversations from their favourite accounts.

Followers will find the Super Follow button on an account’s profile. Once you find the feature, you will be able to see a description of their paid offerings and pricing.

Currently, Twitter is rolling out this feature to a small group of users based in the US and Canada. But, the micro-blogging site has confirmed that it will be rolling it out to more iOS users globally in the next few weeks.

Twitter has revealed that people can continue to apply to join the waitlist to set up a Super Follows subscription by swiping open the sidebar on the Home timeline, tapping on Monetisation, then selecting Super Follows.

To be eligible for the waitlist right now, users will be required to have minimum 10,000 followers, be at least 18 years old, have tweeted 25 times within the last 30 days.