Twitter is rolling out ticketed spaces for iOS users: Everything you need to know

Twitter is rolling out “Ticketed Spaces” feature for iOS users, which allows users to earn money by hosting live audio rooms. The micro-blogging site lets a host set their ticket price to the live sessions.

The feature was previously available to a limited number of users, and now it seems that Twitter is releasing it on a broader scale. The company has confirmed on its platform that it will soon release it for everyone. Creators will get up to 97 percent of the revenue that they will earn from tickets purchased to their Ticketed Spaces.

All the eligible iOS users will be able to charge anywhere between $1 (approximately Rs 74) and $999 (approximately Rs 73,500) for their live audio session on Twitter. Out of this, up to 97 percent of revenue will be given to the creator and Twitter will take a three percent cut.

we want to help people creating cool Spaces make $$$. today, some Hosts will be able create Ticketed Spaces! we’re experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon. know it’s taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you! https://t.co/xc68yWkOim — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 26, 2021

However, once creators make a total of $50,000 (approximately Rs 36.74 lakhs) in lifetime earnings from Twitter creator monetization products, which combines Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows, they will be eligible to earn up to 80 percent of revenue on future earnings from Twitter creator monetization products after platform fees on in-app purchases.

Twitter’s Ticketed Spaces allow a host to invite between five and 100 people to their live audio sessions. A host will be able to send reminders with push and in-app notifications that a new Space is happening.

The microblogging site asserted that it is currently “experimenting” with iOS only for now, which suggests that not all the iOS users may get access to Ticketed Spaces. As of now, it is unknown when the feature will be made available to Android users.

It should be noted that to earn money, a Twitter user will be required to have hosted three spaces within the last 30 days, and be at least 18 years old, apart from just having 1,000 followers.