scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

Twitter is rolling out ticketed spaces for iOS users: Everything you need to know

Creators will get up to 97 percent of the revenue that they will earn from tickets purchased to their Ticketed Spaces.

By: Tech Desk |
Updated: August 31, 2021 11:56:15 am

Twitter is rolling out “Ticketed Spaces” feature for iOS users, which allows users to earn money by hosting live audio rooms. The micro-blogging site lets a host set their ticket price to the live sessions.

The feature was previously available to a limited number of users, and now it seems that Twitter is releasing it on a broader scale. The company has confirmed on its platform that it will soon release it for everyone. Creators will get up to 97 percent of the revenue that they will earn from tickets purchased to their Ticketed Spaces.

Also Read |WhatsApp: How to hide last seen and blue ticks

All the eligible iOS users will be able to charge anywhere between $1 (approximately Rs 74) and $999 (approximately Rs 73,500) for their live audio session on Twitter. Out of this, up to 97 percent of revenue will be given to the creator and Twitter will take a three percent cut.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, once creators make a total of $50,000 (approximately Rs 36.74 lakhs) in lifetime earnings from Twitter creator monetization products, which combines Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows, they will be eligible to earn up to 80 percent of revenue on future earnings from Twitter creator monetization products after platform fees on in-app purchases.

Twitter’s Ticketed Spaces allow a host to invite between five and 100 people to their live audio sessions. A host will be able to send reminders with push and in-app notifications that a new Space is happening.

The microblogging site asserted that it is currently “experimenting” with iOS only for now, which suggests that not all the iOS users may get access to Ticketed Spaces. As of now, it is unknown when the feature will be made available to Android users.

It should be noted that to earn money, a Twitter user will be required to have hosted three spaces within the last 30 days, and be at least 18 years old, apart from just having 1,000 followers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 preview, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands on, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 design, samsung galaxy z fold 3, samsung galaxy z fold 3 5G , Indian express news
This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 feels like in your hands

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement