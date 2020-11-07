Here's how you can tweet in your own language

Twitter is one of the most popular social media apps. It has managed to carve a good place for itself in the world of social media as millions of users rely on it to stay up to date.

But, for many users language is still a barrier on the Internet and they would like to access even Twitter in their own language. The good thing is Twitter allows you to change the language of the app though this is not applicable for tweets. The social media app will show you all the tweets in the same language as they were posted on the site.

Also, what if you only want to tweet in your own language and use the app in the English language only? Here’s how you can do that.

Twitter: How to tweet in your own language?

Step 1: In order to tweet in your own language, you just need to change the language of your phone keyboard.

Step 2: We are using Gboard. If you are using any other keyboard, then you just need to go to settings and find the language option. In Gboard, just tap on the Settings option, which is next to GIF and placed before the three-dot icon.

Step 3: Tap on Languages > Add keyboard > choose language > Done. Once done, you can now tweet in your own language on Twitter.

How to change Twitter language using a mobile phone?

You can only change the language of Twitter using a computer. The language option is only available on the desktop and not on mobile. So, if you want to change the language of Twitter on your smartphone, then follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open your phone settings and type “languages” in the search bar. In order to change the language of the app, you will have to change the language of your phone.

Step 2: Go to the Languages & Inputs section, and tap on the Languages (country/region). Choose the language > add and drag it to the top.

Step 3: Close the Twitter app on the phone > open it > sign in to your Twitter account. The app will now show everything in the language that you have selected.

How to change your Twitter language on the desktop?

Step 1: Open Twitter homepage, and tap on the “More” option, which is located at the bottom left corner.

Step 2: Select “Settings and privacy and visit the “Account” section.

Step 3: Under “Data and Permissions”, you need to click on “Display Language.” Here, you can choose any language you want and then press on Save. Twitter will also ask you to enter the password of your account to enable the new settings.

