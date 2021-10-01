Twitter: How to turn off comments and retweets

Twitter offers several options to give you more control over your tweets. The company doesn’t offer you a specific option to turn off comments, but there is a simple trick to do that. There are also ways to hide comments if you think a certain reply can generate a bit of heat. We have also mentioned how you can turn off retweets of the ones you are following.

Twitter: How to turn off comments?

Step 1: When you are drafting any tweet, you will notice an option at the bottom, which says “Everyone can reply.” You just need to tap on it. This option helps Twitter know who all can reply to your tweet.

Step 2: Twitter will then display three options, including “Everyone,” “People you Follow,” “Only people you mention.” These are self-explanatory and do the same thing as they say.

Step 3: Select any one of these options and then you are all set.

Note: If you want only select people to reply to your comments, then you should select the third option – “Only people you mention.” So, no one else will be able to comment on your post. If you don’t want anyone to reply, then you can simply tag a friend who you know won’t reply. Once you do that no one will be able to reply to your tweet.

A look at how you can turn off comments on Twitter. (Express image/ Ankita Garg) A look at how you can turn off comments on Twitter. (Express image/ Ankita Garg)

How to hide comments on Twitter

Twitter gives you an option to hide replies to your Tweets and no one will be able to see it. Additionally, a Tweet author can unhide a reply at any time. The microblogging site says when a Tweet author hides a comment, the author of the reply will not be notified.

Step 1: From a reply to one of your Tweets, you simply need to tap on the three-dotted icon.

Step 2: You now need to select hide reply and confirm.

Note: If you want to view your hidden replies, then you will have to click or tap on the hidden reply icon, which will be available in the bottom-right of your original Tweet. The author of the tweet can unhide replies through the hidden reply icon, which shows up on the original Tweet when there are hidden replies.

How to turn off retweets on Twitter?

Twitter allows you to turn off retweets for a specific account if you don’t like what they share. If you want to disable retweets of any specific account, then follow the below written steps.

#All you need to do is go to an account profile page and tap on the three-dotted icon.

#Select Turn off Retweets to stop seeing Tweets from that Twitter account. (iOS users can tap on the gear icon and web and Android users can tap on the overflow icon).

Note: The company says that “turning Retweets on or off is not retroactive,” so you won’t be able to remove retweets that are already in your timeline.