Twitter: How to remove followers without blocking them

Twitter has announced a new feature for the web version. Users can now remove a follower without blocking them. The company is calling this action a “soft block.”

Currently, this feature is not available on the mobile version of Twitter. But, you can simply login on to the web version and remove any follower from there. It should be noted that the soft block feature is different from a block as the one will still be able to see your tweets and message you, but once you remove a follower, the person won’t be able to see your tweets on your feed.

After you soft block or remove a follower, the individual won’t be notified of the change. Having said that, the same person will get the option to follow you again. So, if you don’t anyone to follow you again, then you can simply block that id.

Twitter has already started rolling out this feature, so you should get it in a few days if you haven’t already. If you want to know more about how you can remove a follower, then keep reading.

How to remove followers on Twitter without blocking them

#To remove a follower, you simply need to visit your profile on Twitter.

#Now, click on “Followers” and then press the three-doted icon.

#You can select “Remove this follower.” For more clarity, you can refer to the above image to know more about what that option looks like on Twitter and where you will get it.