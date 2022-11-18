Twitter chaos: Here’s how to download all your data

The drama at Twitter continues post Musk’s acquisition, and there are very real fears over how the service will continue given a majority of employees might looking at quitting. Musk issued an ultimatum to employees asking them to prepare for a hardcore Twitter or leave with three months of pay as part of the deal. Several reports note that many teams are opting out, including some of which are critical to the social media website’s functioning. While Musk is trying to woo employees back, there are concerns on how the service will function.

Incidentally, Twitter outages are being reported by users on downdetector, even though the service continues to function just fine, which means these are likely false reports. Whether it is angry Twitter employees or just trolls making these false reports is unclear at the moment. With hashtags like #RIPTwitter still trending, the fears that the ‘public square’ could collapse soon are growing. Thankfully, there is a way to save all your Twitter data in the unfortunate event of a platform-wide crash.

It’s also pretty easy and straightforward – here’s how to do it. The only problem. It might not work right since many of Twitter’s other services are facing a problem. For one, users are not regularly getting verification codes if they have turned on Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). Still, here’s how you can salvage your Twitter data.

Desktop/Laptop: Log in to Twitter on a web browser.

On the tab on the left, click on More. You should see an option labeled Settings and Support. In here, find the Settings and Privacy tab. A new page will open.

Here, navigate to Your Account > Download an archive of your data.

Android/iOS: On the Twitter app, users can request an archive of their Twitter data by tapping on their profile from the main page of the app and then navigating to Settings and Support > Settings and Privacy > Your Account > Download an archive of your data.

You will have to re-enter your password before you proceed. Twitter will then verify that it’s you following an SMS or an email.

You can then click on ‘Request Archive’ and follow on-screen instructions to download all your Twitter data.

Note that for the data to be available, it may take up to 24 hours or more depending on the load on Twitter’s servers. Indianexpress.com also tried the verification step and found that while SMS verification was available, it wasn’t working. However, email verification works as expected and a code was received in seconds. The option for email did not show up on the iOS version of the app.

What will your Twitter archive data include?

Your archive data will include information of your account and activity history, as well as a note of any apps and devices used to access your Twitter account. Data like blocked or muted accounts will also be included, along with ad-data and your personal history of tweets.