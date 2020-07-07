Best truly wireless earphones according to us

Let’s take a look at all of the truly wireless earphones that we have tested out in the recent past and check out how they performed. (Express Photo) Let’s take a look at all of the truly wireless earphones that we have tested out in the recent past and check out how they performed. (Express Photo)

Many companies like Realme, Xiaomi and more have started launching truly wireless earphones in the market. Many others are currently teasing upcoming truly wireless earphones like Poco and OnePlus. This explosion in the truly wireless earphones market has helped in making the product available to the masses.

Truly wireless earphones started picking up steam when Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from its iPhone 7 and launched the AirPods. Since then many smartphone manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus have removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from a majority of their phones. Earlier most of the truly wireless earphones that launched looked extremely similar to the AirPods, now that is not the case. New designs have started showing up in the market and most of the earpods are quite good for the price.

Let’s take a look at all of the truly wireless earphones that we have tested out in the recent past and check out how they performed.

Creative Outlier Air

Creative has just launched a pair of truly wireless earphones, called Creative Outlier Air, priced at Rs 7,999. The Outlier Air come packaged inside of a metal case that slides out and with the help of which, they are able to provide battery life of more than 30 hours. In our review, we found the audio profile of the device to be a bit partial towards bass, however, they do not quite get there and end up offering a balmy layer of bass. We found out that the device comes with a decent audio profile and superior build quality, due to which we found it worth recommending. However, if you are an audiophile then we recommend that you look elsewhere.

Rating: 4 stars

Price: Rs 7,999

Our review of the Creative Outlier Air

Sony WF-XB700

Sony’s latest truly wireless earphones are the WF-XB700 priced at Rs 9,990. The battery of the earpods along with the charging case lasts for around 18 hours. This comes under the Xtra Bass lineup of audio products from Sony, so expect the ooph off bass when you decide to get these. The earpods themselves are a bit on the larger side, and that’s a good sign as then the earphones have large drivers. In our review, we found out that the “Sony WF-XB700 is a good option for those who need a true wireless earphone for work and fun.” However, it is not made for audiophiles. The “Sony WF-XB700 is a good value for money option that comes with peace of mind Sony can offer.”

Rating: 4 stars

Price: Rs 9,990

Our review of the Sony WF-XB700

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 look very classy with the fabric covered case and a modern design. During our review, we found out that the best feature of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is its noise cancelling. We found that the audio quality of the earphones is top notch. We said that it is one of the “best truly wireless earphones you can invest in.” During our review, we found out that the earpods along with the charging case is around 28 hours.

Rating: 4.5 stars

Price: Rs 24,990

Our review of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Mobvoi TicPods Free

“Mobvoi TicPods Free review: Lookalike that performs too” is the title we gave to our review of the Mobvoi TicPods Free. This is because the device looks quite similar to the Apple AirPods and they perform quite well too. However, they do not cost as much as the AirPods and are priced at Rs 8,499. We found out in our review, that the “TicPods offer a balmy kind of audio profile, which though a bit partial towards bass is not too flat.” That being said, these do not perform that well that when you switch to hi-fi files. We claimed that the “regular music lover will be more than happy with what the TicPods offer.” The battery lasted for around 18 hours on a single charge.

Rating: 4 stars

Price: Rs 8,499

Our review of the Mobvoi TicPods Free

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd