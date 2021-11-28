Truecaller: How to setup auto-record for calls and use the feature

Truecaller recently launched a call recording feature for those who have a basic account. It was previously only available for premium users. Now, those who use the app for free can record calls. However, if your smartphone is not running on Android 5.1 and newer versions, then this feature won’t be visible to you.

Truecaller allows users to record calls manually and one will also find an auto-record feature. While several smartphone brands offer the feature to record calls, but those who don’t have this can rely on this third-party app. The company says that it never stores your recorded calls and these will also not be uploaded to Truecaller servers.

Truecaller: How to set up and use call recording feature

The new call recording feature could be useful to protect yourself from scam and harassment callers. The call recording feature is not directly visible and one will have to follow a few steps to use it.

Step 1: You first need to visit your smartphone’s Settings section on your Android phone and then go to “Accessibility.”

Step 2: There you will find the Truecaller Call Recording feature under the Downloaded Apps section. You just need to tap on it to enable it.

Step 3: You will now see the recording feature in the app in the hamburger menu.

Step 4: Once you tap on it, just tap again on the “Set up” button. To use this feature, you will be required to give a few permissions to the Truecaller app. After this, you are all set. You can manually record all the calls.

Truecaller: How to setup auto-record for calls

The auto-record feature is better than manually enabling the recording feature for every call because if you forget to turn on the button then there is no way to access the recording.

Once you are done with the setup process, you will notice a settings button in the Call Recording section. Just tap on it and enable the auto-record option. Truecaller says that once you enable this option, the app will automatically record calls and you won’t be required to do anything else.