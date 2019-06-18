Travelling in summer: Best international roaming packs to consider from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio

Are you planning a trip to an international destination this summer? If yes, then you will have to chart out many plans and then make all the necessary arrangements. These arrangements also include selecting an international roaming plan so that you don’t end up spending a fortune after you attend a short incoming call during your trip.

Today we have curated a list of the best international roaming plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio so that you don’t end up spending a huge amount at your trip on taking calls. These plans include calling, SMS and data benefits.

Airtel

Airtel has a number of International roaming plans, which according to their website offer similar benefits. The best plan for prepaid users we were able to find costs Rs 2,499 and has a validity of 30 days. This plan includes 5GB of data, the company does not mention if the network will be 4G or 3G. Consumers will also get 500 minutes of local and India outgoing calls along with free incoming calls.

If you are planning a longer trip and are on a budget, you can get the Rs 446 plan, which comes with a validity of 90 days. Under this plan, the company offers 75 minutes of local calls and calls to India both outgoing and incoming.

Vodafone

Vodafone international roaming plans are a bit costlier and come with shorter validity when compared to Airtel. Vodafone has an ‘I-ROAMFREE 28’ pack for Rs 6,995, which is valid for 28 days. Under this plan, the company offers its users 15GB of free data, 120 minutes of free outgoing local/India calls per day.

Users will also be able to get free incoming calls and 100 SMSes per day. This pack is valid in the US, UAE, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, UK, New Zealand and more.

Reliance Jio

Lastly, Reliance Jio offers its users a Rs 5,751 international roaming plan, which comes with a validity of 30 days. Under this plan, users will get 1,500 minutes of free local and India calls with free incoming. The company will offer its users 5GB of high-speed data, after which the speed will drop to 64kbps. This plan also includes 1,500 free SMSes for 30 days. It covers 20 countries including the US, UK, UAE and more.