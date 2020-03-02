Travelling abroad? Check out these international roaming packs from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: International roaming packs. Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: International roaming packs.

Travelling abroad comes with its fair share of troubles starting with long flights and coming down to tariff charges on the foreign soil. While you cannot do anything about the former, there are solutions to make the latter hassle-free with the help of international roaming (IR) packs offered by telecom operators. We are listing down the best IR prepaid packs from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea so that you can select the best plan for yourself.

Reliance Jio IR packs

Reliance Jio has three IR prepaid packs that come with “worry-free unlimited voice and data packs”. These packs are applicable in 22 countries including places like the USA, UK, and more. It is recommended that you first check the list of countries on Jio’s website before availing of the listed prepaid IR packs.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 575 IR pack comes with 1-day validity. It includes free incoming calling, 250MB of data, and 100 minutes of outgoing calling to India and local. The pack also includes 100 SMS. The Rs 2,875 IR pack from Jio comes with 7 days validity and offers free incoming calling, 250MB data per day, and 100 minutes of outgoing calling per day. The pack also includes 100 SMS per day.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Prepaid plans under Rs 150 with unlimited calls, data

Reliance Jio also has an IR pack that costs Rs 5,751 and comes with 30 days of validity period. The plan includes free unlimited calling, 5GB of data, and 1500 minutes of outgoing calling to India and local. The pack also includes a total 1500 SMS for the validity period.

Vodafone-Idea IR packs

Vodafone also has three IR packs, which may or may not be available for your destination. So check on Vodafone website before recharging. Vodafone’s Rs 295 IR pack offers 28 days validity and comes with 40 minutes of incoming and outgoing local and outgoing calls to India. The outgoing SMS are charged at Rs 15 per SMS, mobile data is charged at Rs 10 per MB, and the pack is applicable for 42 countries.

We are listing down the IR packs from Vodafone, Airtel, and Jio. We are listing down the IR packs from Vodafone, Airtel, and Jio.

The Rs 1495 IR pack from Vodafone comes with 14 days validity and offers 300 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls (local and India). The pack also includes 1GB of data usage and the SMS is charged at Rs 15 per SMS. This pack is also applicable to 42 countries.

The most costly IR pack from Vodafone is priced at Rs 6995. It comes with 28 days of validity and offers unlimited incoming calls, 120 minutes per day for outgoing calls to India and local. The outgoing SMS are free with the pack and also include 15GB of data usage. This pack is applicable to 69 countries.

Bharti Airtel International Roaming packs

Airtel has the longest catalogue of IR packs and that’s because it has different pricing for different countries. The packs start at Rs 496 and go as high as Rs 6,999. For countries like USA, UK, Canada, France, and Germany, Airtel has an IR pack priced at Rs 3997 that offers unlimited incoming, 5GB data, 500 minutes of local/India calling, and 100 SMS for a validity of 30 days. For countries like Oman, Nigeria, and South Africa, there is a Rs 3995 IR pack that offers 250 minutes of incoming, 250 minutes local/India outgoing calls, 3GB data, and 100 SMS for a validity of 10 days.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The cheapest plan of Rs 496 offers unlimited incoming, 500MB data, 100 minutes of local/India outgoing calls, and 100 SMS for 1 day. The plan is available for Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The costliest IR plan of Rs 6,999 value offers 500 minutes of incoming, 5GB data, 500 minutes of local/India outgoing calls, and 100 SMS for a validity of 30 days. The plan covers Oman, Nigeria, South Africa, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and others. Notably, these plan benefits are the same as the Rs 3998 IR pack, which covers Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, and Armenia. So, the plan benefits wary a lot based on the country you are travelling to, so choose your plan accordingly from Airtel’s website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd