Total Solar Eclipse 2019 today: Timings, gadgets and accessories to watch solar eclipse

The countdown to the total solar eclipse of 2019 has begun with the partial eclipse starting at 10:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Since most of the eclipse will be happening over the South Pacific Ocean, only Chile and Argentina will witness the total solar eclipse and countries like Ecuador, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay will see a partial solar eclipse. India will not get to see the total solar eclipse.

How to watch July 2019 total solar eclipse livestream in India?

Solar eclipse app: People in locations where the solar eclipse is not visible can use the solar eclipse app of the Exploratorium museum to watch it. The museum based in San Francisco will stream the solar eclipse 2019 live from the National Science Foundation’s Cerro Tololo Observatory in Chile.

The live stream will kick off at 12:53 am IST which means it will be July 3 by the time this celestial event starts. The broadcast will also be available on their website.

Notably, one must not look at the sun with bare eyes or without proper glasses. Some people tend to use an X-ray sheet or polaroids, which is not at all safe. We are listing some gadgets and accessories to watch the solar eclipse.

Solar filter sunglasses

Regular sunglasses aren’t cut out for watching the solar eclipse. Only ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) certified solar filter glasses should be used to witness the eclipse. Most of these glasses have a paper body.

Solar filter sheet

If you want a cost-effective method to watch the solar eclipse, you can make your own solar filters using the solar filter sheets. Just cut a cardboard in the shape of spectacles and paste the sheet to make your own solar eclipse viewing glasses. Alternatively, you can just paste the sheet on to a small frame. You can hold it in your hands and peek through it.

Camera

If you want to take a picture of the solar eclipse, you will need a DSLR camera to get it right. Also, you will be required to stick the solar filter sheet on to the lens of the camera to protect your eyes.

Binoculars and telescopes

In some parts of the world, there are solar safe binoculars available in the market. However, you can always get a normal one and stick the solar filter sheet on the lens pointing towards the sun. Telescopes are no different, you can either buy a refracting telescope or use the solar filter sheet on a regular telescope.