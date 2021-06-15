NordVPN to ExpressVPN: The top VPN apps for Android you can try out

A virtual private network or VPN allows users to browse and search for information over the internet by maintaining their anonymity. Some VPNs also allow users to access websites and content information that may not be available in their area because of geo-location restrictions. Still VPNs can make browsing the internet a more secure experience, especially if you value privacy. Here’s a look at VPN apps you can download on your Android device in 2021.

1. NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most popular choices in the market with over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The app’s user interface is clean and user friendly. You can opt to either select a country or connect to the fastest server automatically using the app.

The platform also offers a split-tunneling feature, which allows users to select other apps that they don’t want to run through the encrypted VPN connection. The VPN offers up to six connections allowed through its network and also offers a dedicated IP option. The app features a kill switch feature which allows you to automatically disconnect your device from the Internet until the VPN connection is restored.

In India users can choose between the yearly subscription plan which costs Rs 7,100 or the 6 months plan which is available at Rs 4,550.

2. Turbo VPN

Turbo VPN is an extremely popular option that can be used for free and also has paid plans to enhance your private browsing experience. The Android app has more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

I could rely on the app to choose the most suitable location by using a feature called Smart Location. There is also an option to manually choose the location. If you wish to upgrade to the premium plan, it will cost you $2.49 per month. The company says that the premium plan will get you access to more locations and higher speed connections with less lag.

3. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is an extremely user-friendly and easy to use platform while offering lots of advanced options as well. The platform offers various features including location picker, insecure network detection, split tunnelling and a kill switch among others. The app comes with the AES 256-bit encryption, which means it offers a higher level of security.

The app offers a 7 day free trail for new users. While opting for the 7 day trial feature, I could choose from various location options and the experience was smooth. If you wish to use the VPN for longer, you can choose from three plans. These include the $6.67 per month for the yearly plan, $9.99 per month if you opt for the six month plan and $12.95 for one month. All the paid plans come with 24/7 customer support.

4. Speedify

Speedify aims to provide encryption as well as provide speedy internet connection as its name suggests. The Speedify Android app has surpassed more than 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The platform makes use of all available internet connections to get the best possible performance. It can potentially combine a fixed broadband with a tethered mobile connection for better speeds. Even if you are using only one type of internet connection, the company says its turbocharging technology will still help speed things up.

Though the free plan will allow you full access to the servers, there is one restriction with the plan that you should keep in mind. This is with regards to the amount of data you can download. Free users get 2GB of data each month.

5. Surfshark

Surfshark’s app comes with a simple interface that can be easily used by beginners and also includes advanced features if you want to use them. It has more than 1 million downloads on the Google Play store. The platform features various privacy tools and connection options that are concealed underneath its four-tab design.

Surfshark also also offers customer support options for the dedicated Android app which is a great addition to the platform. Coming to the price you can either opt for the $2.49 a month, for its two-year plan (you pay about $60 up front). A six-month plan is $6.49 a month (about $39 up front), and month-by-month plans are $12.95 a month.