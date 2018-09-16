Top video games of September 2018: FIFA 19, Marvel’s Spider-Man to Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Here is a list of video games that has us excited this September. Here is a list of video games that has us excited this September.

Till date 2018 has been a very promising year in terms of video game releases and September is no exception. There has been an uptrend in the video gaming industry, showing that more and more people are getting into gaming on a daily basis. We have seen genre-defining games like Far Cry 5, God of War, Detroit: Become Human being launched in 2018. Now let’s take a look at the heavy hitters that came out or will be releasing in September 2018.

FIFA 19

FIFA 19 is one of the most awaited games across platforms. It will feature all of the major changes that took place this year like Christiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid and moving on to Juventus. The game will feature all the things that people love about football from playing solo in the career mode or the manager mode and playing with friends online or offline. The one thing I wish the company improves with the release of FIFA 19, is the mechanics of taking penalty kicks, and rolling them back to what the game offered with FIFA 15.

EA Sports will release the game on September 28 for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. The company has made the demo version of the game available for PS4 and Xbox One owners to try out. To try out the game players can visit the respective app stores to download and play the demo.

NBA 2K19/NBA Live 19

Two more sports games have launched in September, NBA 2K19 and NBA Live 19. Both the games launched on September 7, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows platforms. These games are perfect for the people who love playing basketball games in their free time. Along with the updated physics and graphics, players are required to up their strategy during the gameplay as the game is now much more difficult than any of the previous versions available, and requires a much more systematic and fast gameplay.

Players get to see much more intense game patterns, and considering many teams have seen a shuffle in recent times, the composition of all the teams have changed drastically.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a PS4 exclusive game that was released on September 7. It is the first Spider-Man game developed by Insomniac Games, and might just be the best Spider-Man game launched till date. This game is a refreshing take on Spider-Man as it balances the life between Peter Parker and Spider-Man extremely well, and shows you a new Spider-Man who isn’t known or been seen by anyone in any comic, cartoon, or a movie.

The game, in my humble opinion, is the best superhero game released by any studio since Batman: Arkham Knight, and will appeal to any super-hero game fan or open world game enthusiast. It not only delivers on the promise that Insomniac made during the development, but also has a story worthy of being developed into an action Marvel movie.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ was launched earlier this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms. Now Arc System Works will be releasing the game for the Nintendo Switch on September 28. The game is able to capture the essence of the legendary anime that forged most of the 90’s kid’s childhood, onto a 2D fighting game.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ might feel as if it is a lot to take in at first with the intense graphics. However, when you start playing it, the game feels comparatively easier than any of the title’s previous iterations. The easy controls, good fight mechanics, and the bit of backstory feels inviting for all new players getting into the world of Dragon Ball, even if they have no idea about its history. Even though this game may feel like a button masher, performing a properly coordinated attack gives the player a feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season is a game series that will run for a total of five months with a new episode launching every month. The season started on August 14 with the launch of the first episode, and will run till December this year with an exception of no episode being released in October. The second episode will release on September 25, followed by the third and the fourth episode on November 6 and December 18 respectively.

The game like any other game in the Telltale series resolves a new part of the story taking it forward, showing you a stream of scenes cut together to tell a story, while at the same time, lets the players make decisions and play the game to stay involved. The first episode of the final season has been so well received that it has been rated 9.7 out of 10 on Steam by users.

The best part about the first episode of this final season is that it brings back the element of surprise that has been missing from the past few episodes of the last few seasons.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows on September 14 and it is as brutal as a game can get without caring for the age restriction rating. This game will be the last part of the puzzle that is Lara Croft’s prequel story. To make this game feel like an actual ending to the prequel series of Tomb Raider games, instead of giving Lara impossible and lethal tasks to finish, Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics have taken the game to a new level by placing the blame of everything that has happened in the past on Lara’s head, dialing up the stakes by numerous notches.

The game while having a fresh take on Lara’s story, doesn’t abandon what made the Tomb Raider series so popular in the first place. The game follows Lara’s journey through a deadly jungle, while at the same time making her way through abandoned and deadly tombs. After finishing the lengthy game, players will have forged the young enthusiastic Lara Croft that she was destined to be, and the one we played as in the earlier versions of the game.

Immortal: Unchained

Immortal: Unchained is a new RPG style game where players will assume the role of a living weapon that has been unleashed by the Warden to stop the source of a cataclysmic event threatening to end all worlds. The game launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 7. This game will test the player’s skills as the only instruction given to them is that they need to stop the end of the world by any means possible. The story should be pieced together by the players themselves with near to no in-game help, making this much more difficult in addition to the fact that the characters have no memory of their past.

The game might seem a tad helpful at the beginning as the in-game characters shed light on the situation. However, trusting them might be the gravest mistake that you may end up making. Most of the in-game characters at all times are working their own agendas. Considering that you are a living weapon inside of the game, you will always be carrying a diverse arsenal of range and melee weapons that you will have a mastery over. These will help you in clearing paths of the sci-fi interconnected worlds.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Square Enix released the Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age RPG for the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 back in July in Japan. The company then released the game for the PlayStation 4 and PC globally on September 4. They also announced it will be soon be making its entry to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Personally, I am not a big Japanese RPG fan, and the game did feel a bit boring due to the fantasy element, but there is a bit of perfection that the game exhibits during fights with bad guys, exploring dungeons and finding treasures. The backstory feels a bit uneven at times, making you want to leave the game aside forever, but when you get past those issues, the game is a good one-time play. For people who like playing JRPG’s, this might just be the game that can keep them going till the next Final Fantasy game release.

