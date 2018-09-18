Budget smartphones with a notched display you can buy in India under Rs 20,000

Smartphones across all price ranges come with an increasingly common feature these days – a notch over the display. Smartphones across all price ranges come with an increasingly common feature these days – a notch over the display.

Smartphones across all price ranges come with an increasingly common feature these days – a notch over the display. While the iPhone X was the first device to make this design element a fad, smartphone makers across the world have adopted it in many different sizes. The Apple flagship of 2017 mainly used the notch to offer a fuller screen, while the notch holds a True Depth camera, responsible for Face ID.

Since then the shapes, sizes and configurations of notched displays have greatly differed across various smartphones. While the feature had been limited to premium category devices until earlier this year, one can easily spot a notch even in mid-range smartphones priced under Rs 20,000. Here is a look at some of these smartphones.

Smartphones with a display notch under Rs 20,000

Honor Play

Honor Play is a smartphone launched for the gaming enthusiasts.

Honor Play is a smartphone launched for the gaming enthusiasts. Among its key features is the 4DX gaming experience, 3D surround sound system as well as GPU Turbo, that keeps a balance between performance during gameplay, as well as device temperature. This Honor phone, like most of the company’s offerings, features a rectangular notch over the display. It houses a front camera sensor, an LED flash module, as well as the receiver in the middle.

The advantage of the notch in Honor Play is the free-flowing screen interface, which remains unhindered during long gaming sessions. This, in turn, is backed by Smart Notifications, that allows users to access social media platforms (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, etc.), without losing out on the gameplay experience. Importantly, the screen space around the notch does not hinder its performance. Honor Play sports a 6.3-inch display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9.

Honor Play price in India: Rs 19,999 (4GB RAM/64GB internal storage)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus is among the first handsets created by the HMD Global-promoted brand that sports a notch over the display.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is among the first handsets created by the HMD Global-promoted brand that sports a notch over the display. Known as Nokia X6 in China, the phone was launched alongside Nokia 5.1 Plus, that also has a notched design. Priced well under Rs 20,000, the phone comes with more than decent specifications like Snapdragon 636 processor, stock Android 8.1 Oreo courtesy of Android One, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage etc.

The phone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent, among the highest for Nokia devices. With a screen aspect ratio of 19:9, Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a rectangular notch over the full HD+ display. It houses the phone’s 16MP front camera sensor, that comes with f/2.0 aperture. The phone comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India: Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage



Vivo V9

It was also among the first Vivo smartphones that introduced Face Unlock besides the notched display.

Vivo V9 was launched earlier this year in the company’s mid-range portfolio. As with most of its phones, the key feature of Vivo V9 is the Moonlight Selfie that is available in the phone’s front camera. It was also among the first Vivo smartphones that introduced Face Unlock besides the notched display.

The rectangular notch on this phone houses a selfie camera, an LED flash module, as well as the phone’s receiver. Vivo V9’s notch is an important feature of the phone and the device’s major selling point, as previously mentioned. The notch is part of the device’s 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display, that comes with a 19:9 screen aspect ratio.

Vivo V9 price in India: Rs 19,999 (4GB RAM/64GB memory)

Notched display smartphones under Rs 15,000

Realme 2

Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, that also comes with curved glass protection.

Succeeding the Realme 1, the phone was launched in August. Two improvements over its predecessor include a notched display that offers a greater screen-to-body ratio, as well as dual rear cameras. The phone features a rectangular notch over the display, that houses a single front camera, an LED flash module as well as the phone’s sensors. Do remember though, that this entry-level smartphone also features Face Unlock, which is effective even in low light settings.

Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, that also comes with curved glass protection. The phone offers a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. While HD+ might not meet the video requirements of most users, the smaller notch in comparison to mid-range Android phones does make the status bar appear less crammed.

Realme 2 price in India: Rs 8,990 (3GB RAM/32GB internal storage); Rs 10,990 (4GB RAM/64GB internal memory)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Xiaomi has only recently stepped into phones with notched displays. Though it did launch the Mi 8 series, that falls under a completely different price bracket. The Redmi 6 Pro, launched earlier this month is a phone to look forward to in this segment. Given that it retains the camera configurations and many design features from its predecessor, Redmi 5 Pro, its AI-based features and improved software hold the key.

Like other Xiaomi phones, Redmi 6 Pro also features a rectangular notch on top. This holds the phone’s front camera, an LED flash module, the receiver as well as the sensors, like gyro and accelerometer. Based on MIUI 9.6, it offers easy video viewing options, though the status bar at the top appears rather crammed. Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Redmi 6 Pro price in India: Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM/32GB storage); Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM/64GB storage)

Honor 9N



Honor 9N houses a dual front camera array on the notch, as well as the phone's receiver.

This phone was launched in India in July as a budget smartphone option with a notch over the display. Essentially, it is a rebranded version of Honor 9i, that features dual rear cameras as well as dual front cameras. One can spot the rectangular style notch over the display which is adaptable to allow Full Screen mode, as well as regular mode (that ‘kills off’ the screen around the display notch). Honor 9N houses a dual front camera array on the notch, as well as the phone’s receiver.

Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch FHD+ FullView display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. It also comes with 2.5D curved glass and mirror-like effects. While it might not be a boon for gamers, with a 79 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it does offer good video playback settings.



Honor 9N price in India: Rs 11,999 (3GB RAM/32GB memory) ; Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM/64GB memory)

Which of these notched devices will suit your smartphone needs the most? Do let us know in the comments section below.

