Top mobiles under Rs 20,000 for March 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy A30, Realme 2 Pro and more

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A series, the new Galaxy M30 are some of the new launches in the under Rs 20,000 segment. If you are looking to buy a smartphone for under Rs 20,000 in March 2019, the list of options might seem confusing. We list out all the devices to consider from Redmi Note 7 Pro, which has garnered a lot of attention, to the new Galaxy A30 to older devices like Realme 2 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Nokia 7.1 and Poco F1, which have all proved to be reliable performers in this segment.

The list highlights all the major features of these phones, and what you can expect for the price that you pay. These are phones which performed well in our reviews, and while some might seem dated compared to the newer launches, we feel these make good options for users.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro has managed to make quite an entry into the market, with the Sony IMX586 camera with 48MP resolution and the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Redmi Note 7 Pro’s camera is the major highlight here, and the phone is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB version will cost Rs 16,999.

Watch our first look video of the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro

The only catch: Redmi Note 7 Pro goes on sale on March 13, and as we have seen in the past Redmi products tend to fly off the shelves pretty quickly. Read on how the Redmi Note 7 Pro camera performs here. For those who want a Mi phone with good cameras, the Mi A2 is still an option, if you are unable to get Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy A30

Typically, the Samsung Galaxy A series has cost more than Rs 25,000 in India, but this time the series is much more affordable. Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs 16,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Galaxy A30 comes with dual-cameras with 16MP+5MP combination.

The Galaxy A30 also has a big 4000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging technology. It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display.

The phone also runs OneUI from Samsung with Android Pie, which is good to see. The phone comes in red, blue and black colours. Galaxy A30 is not limited to online, and is also available in the offline market, which is an advantage in Samsung’s favour.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has a stock Android experience, and more importantly this phone comes in a variety of RAM and storage variants. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 costs Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB storage, which is good pricing considering what it offers.

The highlights of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 are the extra-big 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which ensures good performance, even with gaming and good dual-rear camera performance. Read our review of the phone here.

Realme 2 Pro

The brand did not launch its Realme 3 Pro today, but Realme 2 Pro has features similar to many of the phones in the segment and performed well for us in the review period.

Realme 2 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 processor and 16MP+2MP rear camera, which really performs well. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option at Rs 14,990 is a good deal for those who do not wish to wait for new phones. Plus those who want more storage, they can go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option at Rs 16,990. The phones are listed on Flipkart.

Nokia 7.1

For those who want a clean user interface and regular Android updates, HMD Global’s Nokia 7.1 is one of the best options, though at Rs 19,999 this might seem more expensive that other options in list, considering the specifications.

The glass and metal body gives this one a premium look, it has a 12MP+5MP rear camera, though it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which might be a let down for some. Nokia 7.1 delivers on build quality, performance and cameras we noted in our review.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Want a flagship like performance for under Rs 20,000? Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco is offering just that with the Poco F1, which starts at Rs 19,999, though you will get only 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The phone is powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is the crucial selling point here. It has a plastic body though, which some users might not appreciate. The Poco F1 also comes with liquid cooling technology and is aimed at gamers.